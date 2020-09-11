The wellbeing Children's quiz — Diabetes Basics
The wellbeing Children's quiz — Diabetes Basics
1/5
1. What are the three types of diabetes?
1. When you have diabetes, your body doesn't make enough insulin or it can't use the insulin it makes. Insulin helps cells to absorb sugar in the blood. What is insulin?
1. Type 1 diabetes is also called ………………….
1. Insulin is produced by the pancreas. Where is the pancreas located?
1. Which of the following is incorrect?
The wellbeing Children's quiz — Diabetes Basics
Related Topics
Next Story