The Wellbeing Children's Quiz: Breathe easy
The Wellbeing Children's Quiz: Breathe easy
1/5
1. Why does our respiratory system produce sputum (mucus)?
1. What causes asthma?
1. Emphysema is a condition in which the air sacs in the lungs are destroyed from overexposure to cigarette smoke and pollutants. What can emphysema contribute to?
1. Pneumonia is one of the complications of COVID-19. Which of the following best describes pneumonia?
1. What is sleep apnoea?
The Wellbeing Children's Quiz: Breathe easy
Related Topics
Next Story