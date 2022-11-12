The wealthy beggar

King Mukul is in a fix. He has promised to give half his kingdom to a beggar. But is the latter who he really appears to be?

King Mukul of Daksha was a good-hearted ruler. However, he was overly generous. He could not say no to someone deserving. In the kingdom, there lived a well-to-do man named Shatra, who had a big house and owned large pieces of land. But, he wanted more. When he heard about the king’s generosity, he decided to take advantage of it. Dressed as a beggar, he went to Mukul’s court and said, “Lord, I beg your kindness.”

Mukul looked at the man dressed in torn, old clothes and said, “How may I help you?”

Shatra replied, “I have heard that your generosity knows no bounds.”

“If it is in my power to grant something to someone needy, I will not refuse.”

Shatra’s request

Suppressing his joy, Shatra said “My name is Kilali. All my life, I’ve never had enough food to eat. I can’t recall ever sleeping on a comfortable bed. Every day, I spend my time begging in the sun. I ask you to give me half your kingdom.”

Mukul was taken aback. “This kingdom does not belong to one person; it belongs to all the people of Daksha.”

The covetous Shatra replied, “Lord, only moments ago, you assured me you would grant whatever I ask. Are you an honorable King or not?”

Though his ministers urged him not to listen to the man, King Mukul said, “I will keep my word. You will get half of Daksha. Grant me 30 days to make the preparations. On the 31st day, half of this land will be yours.”

Overjoyed, Shatra left.

Later, the chief minister asked the king, “Sire, how could you do such a thing?”

“I had no choice. I gave my word. How could I have known what that poor fellow would ask for?” returned the king.

Amber, the 10-year-old prince was a bright and smart boy. “Father. That poor fellow . . . did you notice his face and carriage?” he asked.

“What about it, Amber?” Mukul asked his son.

“For someone who says he begs all day, his skin was rather fair, was it not? As though he didn’t spend enough time in the sun. Also, his bearing was not that of an impoverished man.”

Mukul said, “Then, Amber, you find out who this Kilali is.”

The prince investigates

It took three weeks to find Kilali. Amber was astounded to see that he was actually a wealthy man called Shatra. Many farmers and servants worked under him. Shatra treated them all mercilessly. Besides being greedy, he was also a harsh taskmaster.

When the prince reported what he had found, the king said, “I promised in court to give him half the kingdom. You must prove this man is a charlatan. Only then will I be able to rescind my promise.”

On the 31st day, Shatra returned. “King, I’ve come to accept my half of the kingdom.”

“One moment,” Amber called out. He beckoned to three men standing in a corner. “Do you know this man?” he asked, pointing to Shatra.

The three men nodded. “Yes, prince. He is Shatra, the biggest landowner in Kishpur.”

Shatra realised that the game was up. He fell to his knees. “Sire, I humbly implore you to forgive me.”

The king addressed Shatra sternly. “While I am known to be generous to the needy, I am equally severe with cheats. Despite having enough, you coveted more. As your punishment, your land and money will be distributed to those who toiled under you. Now you will become what you pretended to be: Kilali the beggar.”