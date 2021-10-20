For a better world

I am a symbol of peace and progress in a complex and challenging world.

Name: The United Nations (UN)

Who I am: The world’s largest and most familiar international organisation

It all started when: 51 countries signed a charter to bring me into existence on October 24, 1945

I strive to: Work towards global peace, develop friendly relations among countries, and promote social progress and human rights.

Find me at: My headquarters in New York City (The U.S.) or my regional offices in Geneva (Switzerland), Vienna (Austria) and Nairobi (Kenya).

Who’s at the helm: António Guterres, UN Secretary-General.

My biggest asset: My 193 member states

What represents me: My emblem, a map of the world surrounded by olive branches depicting peace

What I speak: My six official languages are Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

What makes me unique: I am a common platform where nations gather to discuss and find solutions to problems that cannot be resolved by a single country.

A significant milestone: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, proclaimed in my General Assembly in Paris in 1948, set out fundamental human rights to be protected for the first time.

Eyes on the future: I adopted the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 as the world’s plan to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

Fun fact: The longest statement made at the UN was by V.K. Krishna Menon from India in 1957; it lasted almost eight hours.

Stat for you: I supply vaccines to around 50% of the world’s children