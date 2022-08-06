The Toy Clinic: The great makeover

Once all the toys and games were collected, the children had a new idea... repair and restore.

The story so far:It is the summer holidays and the 60-odd children of Ashray Apartments are bored. Nethra comes up with the idea of exchanging toys and games.

Shreya’s eyes twinkled through her spectacles. Nethra recognised that as a sign of excitement in her friend. “I know,” added Manya. “These toys, which we eagerly demanded and spent so much time with, are neglected now. Either because they are in a pathetic condition or we have found other interests, or have simply outgrown the need for them. Why can’t we think of doing something about them?”

The children looked toward Nethra for approval. After a few minutes, Nethra said, “Fine. We’ll give it a try. All of us will work together towards mending these dolls and toys.” Thus started the Toy Clinic Project.

Setting things right

After stitching the ripped seams, soft toys were washed clean with detergent. When they were put out to dry on the terrace, it looked like a cute parade of characters straight out of Toy Story and Toyland. Bambino, Suman’s stuffed deer, stood staring fearlessly into the eyes of Sher Khan. Kevin’s stuffed Tom and Jerry stood peacefully next to each other. Two Dalmatians, three rabbits, a six-foot snake, a giraffe, a squirrel and many teddy bears — all basked amicably in the sun.

When they were dry, satin ribbons were fished out to make new bows and a few buttons were sewn wherever needed. A couple of dolls had squinting eyes, which were set right. Old clothes were cut to make new dresses for those dolls that required them. Other repairs were also carried out. Broken legs and arms were fixed; unruly hair was neatly styled or plaited. Two stuffed dolls had so many patches stitched onto their dresses that they now resembled a scarecrow and a clown.

Kevin, the electronic wizard, who had been nicknamed Mr Fixwell by the residents, now set to work. Puneet’s gun was dismantled and fixed so that it sounded more like a gun. All the other battery-operated cars, vehicles and toys were repaired. This work kept them busy for over a month and time seemed to fly. No child felt bored, as each one had something to do.

The best part of the whole affair was that the elders did not have the slightest inkling of their preoccupation. It was the children’s big secret. However, it was getting difficult to explain their absence from home. How long could they keep their project under wraps, they wondered.

To be continued...