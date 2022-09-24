The Toy Clinic: Plan of action

The story so far:The children take their time to think about what they want to do with their toys — donate them as suggested by Colonel Uncle or keep them?

The community hall at Ashray Apartments was buzzing with the voices of the children gathered there. More children were trickling in slowly and taking their seats. Nethra called for a show of hands and separated them into three groups: those in favour of keeping their toys, those who wanted to exchange them, and those who decided to give them away. After making each group sit together, she asked the children to voice their reasons for their decisions.

Varied decisions

The first group did not want to part with the toys just because they had outgrown their toys or didn’t have space. There were precious memories attached to them. They wanted to keep them for as long as they could, even if it meant locking them away.

The second group wanted to exchange their toys with others from the group. That way, they could have new toys to play with and still have access to the old ones, which would be with their friends.

The third group decided to donate their toys to the children’s home recommended by Colonel Uncle, after a lot of thought. Their parents too were of the same opinion, convincing them to move on to age-appropriate interests and let younger children cherish these toys as they had. They confessed that their decision had not been easy to make, but they were convinced now.

The following Sunday, a minibus was arranged and all the children, even those who had returned from their holiday, accompanied Colonel Uncle to Sneh Ghar, bringing along a big pile of toys (recycled and new), books, gifts, clothes, snacks and chocolates.

It was a huge success, and the children thoroughly enjoyed it. This became a ritual that took place every summer vacation, Deepavali, Eid and Christmas. The children of Ashray Apartment not only enjoyed the company of the children there but also befriended them, tutored and mentored them regularly. And just as Colonel Uncle had predicted, the children felt a great sense of joy and satisfaction at every visit.

The End