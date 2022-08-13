The Toy Clinic: Mission in motion

Now that the toys were repaired and restored, the children came up with another brilliant idea.

Radhika D. Shyam
August 13, 2022 16:44 IST

The story so far: Once they collected all the toys, dolls and games, the children of Ashray Apartments decided to repair and clean them before initiating the exchange programme.

While the children were happy with the result of their efforts, they had kept it all a secret. Finally, by mid-May, they had finished. The transformation of the toys was remarkable. Looking at them gave the children a feeling of having accomplished something big. Pleasantly surprised by it all, Nethra suggested they hold an exhibition. The children loved the idea and booked the community hall for May 19. They decided to call the event Metamorphosis.

Top secret

Their priority was to keep their plans a secret from the elders. Manya suggested they seek the help of Sarla and Om, their own Sherlock Holmes, for this important task. These two fans of detective books were partners-in-crime and had solved small mysteries in the colony like finding a lost dog, the gym’s missing dumbbell and, most recently, Muniyappa’s phone.

“If they know how to solve mysteries, they should surely also know how to keep them unsolved for as long as required,” said Shreya. So, the two sleuths were called and duly formed a team of seven. They held a meeting, and delegated duties to guard the community hall (where the toy clinic was operating) from prying parents and inquisitive older siblings during different times. They thanked their stars there was no event forthcoming in the hall.

The children got empty cartons, crepe paper and gift-wrapping sheets, kite paper, dupattas, and whatever they found lying around at home. Only Mita let her mother into the secret as she wanted to borrow some satin material from her boutique. The empty cartons were decorated with all this material and filled with restored toys. Torches and study lamps were used as spotlights.

Kartik, Suniti and Vivian, all good artists, took over the designing, drawing, painting, and writing out of invitations. The text read: The children of Ashray Apartments cordially invite you to feast your eyes (and know what we have been up to in the last four weeks) on our exhibition ‘METAMORPHOSIS’, on Sunday, May 19, at the Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 12.00 noon. Col. Sudhir Bedi has kindly consented to be the Chief Guest.

Sujay, Gyan and Suman opted to deliver the invites to every flat. With everything happening fast, the children became tense as the date drew near.

To be continued

