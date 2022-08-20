The Toy Clinic: As D-Day approached

The story so far: Once the makeover of the toys is completed, the children of Ashray Apartments decide to host an exhibition and invite the elders to see what the have done.

The children were extremely nervous; this was the first event they were planning and executing without any help from adults. They felt good about having put their spare time to good use and using their skills to beautify their once loved things. Now they wanted to share what they had done with their families and others. The trio of artists, Kartik, Suniti and Vivian, designed a poster to pin on the apartment’s notice board to remind the residents of the event. Once the invites had been distributed and everyone knew of the exhibition, Sarla and Om’s team was relieved.

The older residents knew that the community hall was off bounds to them till the following Sunday. The children seemed busy, as they walked around with their fingers crossed. Despite repeated questions, they refused to reveal any details to the others.

Preparations galore

At one of the meetings, Peter, the foodie, asked, “What about the snacks for our chief guest and other visitors?” No one had thought of that. Thus, the Ashray’s Cooking Club (ACC), was formed with a baker’s dozen showing interest in joining it. The chefs-in-making held meetings and came up with a menu they could prepare without using a stove. The list read: a welcome drink (fresh lime, sweet or salted), layered brown and white bread sandwiches with mint chutney, cheese, and ketchup, instant noodle bhel with grated carrot, cabbage strips, sprouts and pomegranate, fresh and dry fruit salad with a dash of honey, and store-bought coconut barfis. They also arranged for a table big enough for them to make the snacks and drinks and serve them when required.

Shreya and Minal volunteered to take care of the décor. They came up with ideas to make stringers from triangles cut out from old cloth, and place potted plants borrowed from the garden in strategic places. Eight others offered to help them.

Since Col. Bedi loved gardening, Nethra suggested they gift him a sapling and seeds as a token of their thanks. She made a mental note to request the gardener to help them. Despite all their planning, all of them had butterflies in their tummies about the exhibition. They were all hoping they could pull it off successfully.

To be continued