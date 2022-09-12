The Toy Clinic: A Catch-22 situation

The story so far: Col. Sudhir Bedi, the chief guest at ‘Metamorphosis’, suggests that the children donate their transformed toys to an orphanage. The children are not sure they want to do so.

All those visiting the exhibition clapped thunderously at the Colonel’s speech. The children applauded half-heartedly, out of courtesy, and looked at each other, sadness and uncertainty writ large on their faces. Soon after the last of the visitors left, they came together for a victory huddle and let out a loud cheer to celebrate their success. This was followed by a deafening silence for a long time. Left-over snacks passed around failed to raise their sagging spirits. They all looked toward Nethra for her reaction, and she looked confused.

Mixed thoughts

After pondering shortly, she said, “All of you take home your own toys for now. Play with them for a week and leisurely decide what you want to do. Next Sunday morning, let’s meet here to debate whether these toys ought to be retained by their owners, exchanged, or given to the children of Sneh Ghar. I assure you, like Col. Uncle said, you will not be judged for your decisions. These toys belong to you and have given you much joy and comfort for years; you have every right to do what you want with them. Please come back with some strong points to justify your decisions in order to help the undecided and confused folks like me decide.” The others looked pleased with her idea, and headed home with their toys.

However, their hearts were heavy. It was as if the whole festive atmosphere was diffused with that one suggestion from Col. Uncle.

They spent the whole of the next week playing with the new versions of their toys. They spent a lot of time introspecting and discussing their thoughts with their family and with each other too. By Saturday, most of them had finally made up their minds on what they wanted to do — but some were still in a dilemma. They looked forward to the debate on Sunday for some clarity. They attended the meeting at the clubhouse community hall minus their dear toys.

...to be continued