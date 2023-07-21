The talent contest

July 21, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST

Koo the Koel and Caw the Crow lived on two branches of the same tree. But they refused to acknowledge each other’s talents and constantly mocked each other. Koo laughed at Caw’s unmelodious voice and Caw regarded Koo as a disgrace for her inability to build a nest.

Mr. Owl, who lived in a hole in the trunk of the same tree, was fed up with their fights. So, he suggested a contest to decide who was the more talented: the two birds should learn each other’s skill.

“Ha! Singing is easy-peasy,” declared Caw.

“How difficult can it be to build a nest?” chuckled Koo.

The two were given a week to learn and demonstrate before all the birds in the forest.

Time to learn

Koo went looking for a bird to teach her about building a nest. First, she approached the Tailor bird. “Will you teach me to build a nest?” she asked.

“Don’t be ridiculous,” chirped the Tailor bird. “Look at your thick blunt beak. How will you sew leaves together, the way I do using my sharp pointed beak?”

Caw was also hunting for someone to teach him to sing. He approached the Black-hooded Oriole, who had a melodious call. “Please teach me to sing like you do.”

“That’s impossible,” replied the Oriole. “With your harsh voice, how can you expect to sing a sweet melody?”

The next day, Koo flew further away to look for someone to show her how to build a nest. She met a Little Grebe with a long reed in its beak. “Can I watch how you build your nest?” she asked.

“Shoo! Go away!” shouted the Grebe. “I know your evil plan. You want to lay your eggs in my nest.”

Caw was also hunting for a songbird to help her. Hearing the whistle of an Oriental Magpie Robin, he stopped and pleaded, “Please teach me to whistle like you.”

“You must be joking,” chuckled the robin. “You need a soft smooth voice, not a raspy one.”

Koo saw a Coppersmith Barbet chipping away at a tree trunk to make its nest. Afraid of being chased away again, she watched from a distance. But when she tried to make a hole in the tree trunk, she only chipped off her beak.

Caw was also struggling. Fed up of being mocked for his voice, he decided to listen and learn. But his attempt to imitate the wide vocal range of the Black Drongo, comprising fluty calls and sharp whistles, made his throat ache.

A valuable lesson

A day before D-Day, the two birds approached Mr. Owl and explained their predicament to him. They requested him to call off the contest. But Mr. Owl had another idea. Though they did not like it, it was the only way to save themselves from being embarrassed before all the other birds.

On the day of the contest, the birds of the forest gathered to watch what Koo and Caw would do. When Koo sang a song and Caw built a nest, the birds were disappointed. “What’s so special about a koel singing and a crow building a nest?” they jeered.

“Have you any idea how difficult it is to sing?” Caw challenged them.

“And how much effort it takes to build a nest?” added Koo.

Now that the two acknowledged and appreciated each other’s talent, they had no reason to fight any more. The purpose of Mr. Owl’s contest had been achieved. And wise Mr. Owl was no fool to declare a winner and give them a new reason to squabble.