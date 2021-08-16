Pearl on the Coromandel Coast

I have a long and rich history. Let me share some highlights here...

My name: Madras

Birthday: August 22, 1639

Starting point: Two representatives of the East India Company, Francis Day and Andrew Cogan, secured a grant for a strip of land that belonged to the Raja of Chandragiri, which was under the control of a chieftain named Damarla Venkatappa Nayak.

Getting tough: On April 23, 1653, Fort St. George was built. Within these fortified walls lived British merchants, factory workers and colonial settlers.

Change in leadership: In 1646, General Mir Jumla conquered Madras. In 1687, the region came under the rule of the Mughal emperor in Delhi. Under their protection, the city witnessed a period of peace and prosperity and the East India Company was granted rights.

Paradise found: British and Anglo-American people came and made this their home. The population increased. In 1653, it became a separate presidency.

Battle of Madras: In September 1746, French forces captured the city from the British garrison. The French occupied Madras till the end of hostilities when it was exchanged for the British conquest of Louisbourg in North America as part of the Treaty of Aix-la-Chapelle.

Top of the class: First mayor; first corporation; first English fortress; first railway company of InWdia (1845); first judiciary (1678); first army (1750); first birth and death registration (1865); first bank — Madras Bank (1682-83); first eye hospital — Madras Eye Infirmary (1819); first Survey School (1794), which became the Civil Engineering School in 1858; Madras University, one of the three oldest Universities of India; first observatory; first full-time Marine Surveyor since 1785; Tamil Nadu Archives (1670)...

Tittle tattle: The first flag to be flown after Independence is stored in the Fort Museum. Elihu Yale, Governor of Madras (1649-1721) funded the Yale University in the U.S. from the wealth amassed in Madras. After the attack by the French, the British were forced to raise the Madras Army. It later merged into the Indian Army (1895). The oldest regiment of the Indian Army is the Madras Regiment, headquartered at Wellington, Nilgiris. The first woman to acquire an MBBS degree was Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy. She was also the first woman legislator.