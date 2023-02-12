The statue who wished to be a boy

February 12, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST

In a park, there was a statue of a 10-year-old boy that people had named Kishan. One day, a wizard named Shaluja visited the place. As he sat on a bench near the statue, he heard a whisper, “Oh, how I wish I could play with those other boys!” The magician looked around but saw no one nearby. He heard another whisper, “How nice it would be to be alive!” Shaluja realised that he was hearing the thoughts of the statue.

Being a powerful magician, he could communicate with the statue. He said, “You want to be a real boy, eh? But isn’t being a statue fun?”

Surprised that someone had heard his thoughts, Kishan replied. “Pshaw. A statue is no fun at all. All I do is stand in one place. I can’t play or talk to anyone. It’s so boring. Even worse, these infernal birds leave their droppings all over me.”

“Are you sure you want to be alive? Being alive can have its own troubles,” Shaluja asked again?

Kishan interrupted. “I’m sure I want to be real more than anything else. I want to play like the other boys, eat chaat and sweets, and enjoy myself all day long.”

Wish granted

The magician smiled. “Then, your wish is granted.” He snapped his fingers and a living boy stood where the statue had been earlier. “You are now alive like the other boys out there,” Shaluja told Kishan. With that, the magician left.

A couple of months later, Shaluja returned to the park. As soon as he sat, a young boy came crying to him. “What’s the matter, boy?” Shaluja asked. “Why are you crying?”

“Magician, it is I, Kishan. The statue.”

“Ah, yes,” Shaluja replied. “I remember. You were the statue that wanted to be alive more than anything. So, I turned you into a boy. Why, then, are you crying?”

Kishan sat by the magician. “I never knew being a real boy would be so horrible,” he sobbed. “I thought I could play all day long, eat whatever, and sleep when I want. But… but, now I have to go to this silly thing called a school, eat vegetables and other yucky stuff.”

Before the magician could say anything, Kishan continued, “Even when I get time to play, the others don’t want to play with me. They say I don’t know how. When I want to buy ice cream, the man there says he can’t give me a cone if I don’t have money. When I slip and fall, it hurts. I never thought being alive would be so difficult.”

Shaluja put his arm around the little boy. “Kishan. As a statue, you were bored. As a boy, you aren’t happy about having to do things you don’t want to do. Unfortunately, life is like that. Along with good things, sometimes there is also bad stuff. One just has to learn to live with it.”

Gently, the magician wiped the tears from the boy’s cheeks. “I’ll now give you a chance, which most people don’t get. If you so desire, I’ll turn you back into a statue just as you were.”

Kishan thought for a long time. Finally, he replied, “Thank you, magician, but I’ll remain a boy. As you said, everyone faces challenges. But, being alive, I at least have the chance to overcome these obstacles, and make sure the good things — the ones we enjoy doing — are more than the bad.”