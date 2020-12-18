The silver bottle: As luck would have it

18 December 2020 19:12 IST

Aniket and Fortune finally meet Lady Laura Lucklina, but not all goes the way Aniket thought it would.

The story so far: Aniket and Fortune enter Lady Laura Lucklina’s castle and wait along with her designer, beautician, stylist, and dietician to meet her.

Inside a room, Laura Lucklina was dancing with her dance instructor, Miss Slim ‘n’ Trim, to a song.

Twist the waist,

Shake the hip.

Bend the elbows,

Flex the knee.

Rotate your neck,

Lift the leg...

After the session was over, Miss Stitch, the dress designer, rushed into the room while Miss Slim ‘n’ Trim ran out. Once the discussion for the new dresses was over, Miss Stitch emerged and Miss Salt ‘n’ Sugar entered, her arms loaded with her iPad and diet charts.

After a long wait, Laura Lucklina, dressed in a pale peach gown with a pearl necklace around her neck, entered the parlour. She was tall and slim; her toffee-coloured skin glowing, her silky brown hair rippling over her shoulders.

Laura Lucklina had a very intimidating presence, Aniket sat primly on the sofa facing her, his tongue tied up in knots. For several minutes, she studied Aniket as though he was a book she was reading.

“Sorry to keep you both waiting. I have sent in my entry for a beauty contest. There will be participants from all the planets,” Laura Lucklina said in her soft and melodious voice.

Once she started talking, Aniket realised that she was not at all haughty or intimidating. She was a very friendly and easygoing person, who needed a little time to warm up towards someone.

Laura Lucklina told them that she had sought the help of various professionals to help in her preparations for the ‘Miss Galaxy Beauty Contest’. “I spend all my time exercising, finalising my diet, approving my costumes for the different rounds, choosing my hairstyles.... I’m finalising the various accessories to complement my outfits and getting beauty treatments done,” Laura Lucklina revealed, “I’m so excited; I haven’t slept in ages.”

Untimely interruption

A loud commotion outside the castle startled all of them. Laura Lucklina ran out of the parlour with Aniket and the imp close behind.

In the garden, Laura Lucklina’s pets were fighting with each other. Toughie the ram was clutching Tell-Tale the rat, who was squeaking in fear. Snob the lion had pounced upon the gentle goat Mercy.

Standing nearby, Anger the wild scorpion was urging them to fight, while Timidity the shy hen was making all kinds of sounds from behind a tree.

Turning to her visitors, Laura Lucklina said apologetically, “Sorry, I can’t sit with you both. I have to separate my fighting pets and give the bruised ones first aid. May be we will have better luck next time and can spend more time with each other.”

Leaving Laura Lucklina trying to separate her fighting pets, Aniket and Fortune made their way out of the castle. Aniket was deep in thought. Would he get another chance to meet and talk to Laura Lucklina? His one chance had been ruined by her fighting pets. Was this what people called bad luck?

“Don’t feel bad, Aniket,” Fortune consoled, flinging his arm across Aniket’s shoulders. As usual, the imp had read his mind. “I know that you are disappointed that your time with Laura Lucklina has been cut short due to her fighting pets, but be grateful that she at least spent some time with you and told you her future plans. Most people don’t even see her, and many don’t even reach the island.”

“I guess I should consider myself lucky,” Aniket nodded. “I met the best imp in the world.”

“That’s so sweet of you,” Fortune grinned.

Parting ways

Illustration: Sonal Goyal | Photo Credit: Illustration: Sonal Goyal

The sky had darkened. Candles in gold holders lit their way. As they approached the gate, it was opened by the guard gnome. As Aniket and Fortune waved goodbye, another gnome came up to the guard.

The two saluted, shook hands, and exchanged their spears. The guard took the smaller spear and the other, the larger one. The guard went to watch one of the smaller gates and the other gnome took his position at the main gate of the castle.

“This exchange of spears is called Change of Guard and signifies the end of one month,” Fortune explained.

“Oh,” Aniket looked thoughtful. “So May has ended and June has begun.”

“Yes, but it will take a few hours before the change is reflected everywhere in the world,” Fortune said.

“Why?”

“Because Destiny Island’s time frame is ahead of the world. Tomorrow will be your first day in school,” Fortune said. “If you work hard, then Laura Lucklina will be pleased with you and may give you another opportunity to meet her.”

“I hope so,” Aniket said.

“Be positive,” Fortune smiled at him.

“I’ll work hard,” Aniket promised. “I would like us to be friends…”

“Take this,” Fortune thrust the small silver bottle into Aniket’s hands. “Whenever you want to see me, twirl this bottle and I’ll be at your service.”

“Like a genie?” Aniket grinned.

“Yes,” the imp laughed. “But not a genie who fulfils wishes, but an imp who will chat with you.” He winked. As Fortune’s fingers twirled the bottle, the island with the golden castle and the diamond-studded tower disappeared.

Aniket was back on the beach, watching the waves. The setting sun streaked the sky with pink and orange.

Tucking the silver bottle into the pocket of his jeans, Aniket started walking home.

Tomorrow, he would twirl the bottle to call the imp and tell him about his first day of school.

The end