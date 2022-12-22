The significance behind Christmas ornaments

December 22, 2022 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST

Christmas Tree: Traditionally, the Christmas tree is the evergreen fir. Not only was it believed to keep evil spirits and illnesses at bay, it was also a symbol of everlasting life with God.

Angels: Not only did angels visit Joseph and Mary but also appeared in the sky over Bethlehem to announce his birth. Since angels appeared high up in the sky, they are placed on top of the Christmas tree.

Star: Used instead of an angel on the tree top, the star represents the Christmas star that appeared on the night sky over Bethlehem to guide people to baby Jesus.

Bells: Traditionally it is believed that the ringing of bells drives out the evil spirits. On the Christmas tree, the bells symbolise the announcement of Jesus’ birth, as the heavenly host praised God.

Candy Cane: This red-and-white sweet is shaped like a shepherd’s crook to show that the humble shepherds were the first to worship Christ. Also, Jesus is often called the Good Shepherd. Another meaning is that the white represents Jesus’ purity and the red stands for his blood or sacrifice.

Holly: The holly tree has sharp leaves and are said to signify the crown of thorns worn by Jesus. The red berries imply his blood.

Fruit basket: A representation of food, it is a sign of having plenty to eat and to remind us to be generous and share with others.

Pine cone: It represents fruitfulness, eternity, motherhood, and fertility.

Heart: It symbolises true love and love in the home.

Dove: This bird represents the Holy Spirit and symbolises joy and happiness. If the bird is in a nest, then it represents confidence in the cottage or home.

Frog: A traditional symbol of good luck, the forward movement of frogs reminds us to move towards our goals.

Teapot: This ornament symbolises hospitality and reminds us to welcome our guests.

Pickle: A pickle ornament hidden in the tree is another tradition. It is believed that the person who finds it will have a year of good fortune.

Mistletoe: This parasitic plant is one of the four plants that are symbols of Christmas. It grows on a variety of trees and continues to live even when those trees drop their leaves in autumn. Hence it became a symbol of fertility and everlasting life.