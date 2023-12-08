The shampoo’s journey through the ages

December 08, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

We all know that shampoo is a haircare product in the form of a viscous liquid. But did you know that shampoos are not new? Hair care has been practised since ancient times. The word ‘shampoo’ is derived from the Hindi word champo (also champi), which means to press, knead or soothe. It entered English during the early colonial era.

In India, many herbs and their extracts were used as hair cleansers. Soap nuts (ritha) were boiled with Indian gooseberry (amla), shikakai (Acacia concinna), hibiscus flowers and arappu (Albizzia amara), and was one concoction. European traders took home the Indian practice of washing hair and body massage during one’s daily bath. The first commercial shampoo is credited to an Indian entrepreneur Mahomed and his wife Jane Daly, who opened The Indian Medicated Vapour Bath in Britain in 1814.

The beginning

The first shampoos were no different from soap bars. English hair salons used a mixture of shaved boiled soap with an addition of herbs in the water for fragrance and shine. Around 1900, a lavender powder soap and the first liquid soap were developed, specifically for hair. It took another 25 years for the first liquid shampoo’s mass production. But all this was still similar to soap. Both contained the same naturally derived surfactants: a type of detergent. In 1933, a ‘soap-free’ liquid shampoo was created. While there are different claims, most innovations came from Germany.

But shampooing required hot water. Even in the west, not everyone had access to hot water; in some cases, even water supply was lacking. So, the time and effort that went into getting hot water ready for a bath meant that shampooing was confined to the elite. Even then, it was not a regular occurrence..

ADVERTISEMENT

By the 1970s, just as household hot water systems and showers became common in the west, advertisements stating that it was unhealthy to not shampoo multiple times a week began appearing. Thus, a mass product was born. Shampoos became highly specialised and were formulated according to hair type, colour, scalp condition, season, and age. Speaking of shampoos, one can’t ignore conditioners. Did you know that the latter was originally meant to soften beards and moustaches? It didn’t take manufacturers much time to realise that the formula would work on women’s hair as well. Today, human obsession with how hair smells, looks and feels fuels a billion-dollar industry.

Ironically for a personal care product, the shampoo industry is rather uncaring of the planet. Shampoos have a massive carbon footprint: landfills and oceans are full of the packaging and its ingredients pollute our waters. While one simple step is use less, biodegradable shampoos and packaging are making a mark, while some are available in the original powder form. Maybe to get all this fixed, we should go back to the ancient champi!

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT