The secret lives of parents

Responsible mature adults? Or overgrown kids with licence to bend actual kids to their will? Go figure...

Have you seen the animated movie The Secret Life of Pets? The one where all these dogs and cats basically have a double life the second their owners are out of the house every morning? It’s like Toy Story but with animals.

Well, it’s December, and I think I’m ready to make The Secret Life of Parents. But, unlike the other two movies, I didn’t have to be out of the house to stumble upon my parents’ double life. I was at home the entire time, thanks to the pandemic.

You know how we used to leave for school every morning and come back thinking that our parents were hard at work, being normal, serious, boring parents? Have you realised that it’s TOTALLY not like that? That every second of every day, our parents are doing ALL the things they’re telling us not to do?

Everything they do

Like, screen time. How often have you heard your parents say you’re addicted to the screen? These past eight months have made me realise that my parents are way more addicted to their phones than I am to my PS4. They say they’re reading about the Oxford Vaccine and the Farmer’s Protest but, last week, I saw my mother watching The Crown. WHILE SHE WAS ON A ZOOM CALL!

That brings me to the next secret. For all their yelling when we watch Minecraft Inspo videos on YouTube, they’re no better. My parents are always WhatsApping, emailing, Instagramming and online grocery shopping during their work calls. I really want to write to their bosses and tell them what my folks are up to, but I’m pretty sure they’re doing the exact same thing.

I also discovered that parents are big snack monsters. That Nutella jar that got over in two days? The last JimJam biscuit in the packet? The ice cream you were saving for the weekend that your parents insist you sleep ate? YOUR PARENTS! After all that lecturing about eating fruits and healthy snacks, your parents love junk as much as you do.

Also, my parents keep lecturing me about making every minute of every day count! They even got me a ‘Seize the Moment’ t-shirt for Deepavali. But they nap a lot! They say it’s because they’re old and need more rest than young people do, but I find that hard to believe. The other day, my mother napped for an hour after a ‘strenuous’ yoga class, which was five minutes of yoga and 55 minutes of shavasana.

I’m fixing secret cameras in the house this weekends and totally exposing their scam. Parents aren’t responsible mature adults. They’re basically overgrown kids with credit cards, a driver’s licence and the right to make you bend to their will.

I can’t wait to be a grown up.