When the hearts disagree

25 August 2020 14:19 IST

At the meeting of the Emotions Factory, the stakeholders have varying opinions on the matters at hand.

The story so far: Reva has been transported to the annual meeting of the Emotions Factory, where all the hearts are shareholders.

A surprised Reva entered the large hall, which was brightly lit by a huge chandelier. A slim lady, with Stella Sorry pinned to her dress, ushered the hearts to their seats. She led Reva to a seat in the first row.

The wait was soon over. Sandra Smiles and Tracy Tears — the managing director and the chairman of the Emotions Factory — entered the hall. The two young girls were slim, dressed in light grey skirts and matching jackets, their feet encased in matching high-heeled shoes.

Sandra Smiles and Tracy Tears were identical twins but coud be distinguished by the cheerful smile on one face and the tearful expression on the other. They were also called the Queens of Hearts. They had started the Emotions Factory, which manufactured several products that helped them rule over peoples’ hearts.

“Good evening, Hearts, welcome to the annual meeting of the shareholders of The Emotions Factory,” said Sandra Smiles. “Last year wasn’t good for us. There were no buyers for our products, Apology and Gratitude. They are lying in the factory gathering dust. Why are they so slow moving?”

Differing opinions

“Because people have forgotten about Apology and Gratitude,” said one old heart.

“They are so busy with their lives and careers, they have no time for Apology and Gratitude,” said another.

While the older hearts spoke, the younger ones looked around disinterestedly and the baby hearts slept peacefully.

“This can’t go on. At this rate our Emotions Factory will close down,” Tracy Tears sobbed.

“Stop crying,” Sandra Smiles ordered. Tracy Tears wiped her eyes with her handkerchief.

“Does anyone have any ideas on how to boost the sales?” Sandra Smiles asked.

“Why don’t we stop manufacturing these fuddy-duddy products. Apology and Gratitude! Who has the time for them?” said a young heart rudely.

“Yes, yes,” chorused the others while the older hearts glared at them.

“Why don’t we stop the manufacture of Regret and Guilt too? They are a sheer waste of time,” said another young heart loudly.

One of the older hearts jabbed the younger one with his walking stick and the younger one stuck out his tongue rudely.

“Behave yourselves, everyone,” Sandra Smiles said. “This can’t go on. For the time being I’m putting the production of products, Apology and Gratitude, on hold, but not for long. With public memory being short, I don’t want our products to be erased from people’s memories.”

To be continued...