The scooter superboy

With every kick his father gave that failed to start the old scooter, Samay’s grin grew wider. But he was careful not to let Papa notice. Inside his chest, Samay’s heart danced. Finally, when Papa gave up and handed him a five-rupee coin to take a rickshaw to school, Samay broke out into a happy dance in his head.

He would be saved the embarrassment of arriving at school on a ramshackle scooter while most of his classmates came in their fancy cars, or by the air-conditioned school bus. He could also buy himself a small treat to perk up the unappealing roti-sabzi his mother packed every day, another embarrassment according to him.

But to get the treat, Samay had to dash down the street, urging his aching legs to cooperate, lest he be late. The last thing he wanted was a complaint in his diary or a call to his parents.

As days went by, the old scooter grew older and it gave more trouble. Samay, on the other hand, grew quicker and his legs no longer ached when he sprinted off to school. When Papa sought the family’s opinion on whether he should sell the old vehicle, Samay was the first to nod ‘yes’.

A shock

Things appeared to be in control until, one evening, Papa returned home and called from the gate, “Samay, I have a surprise. Hurry up and look out of the window.” To Samay’s horror he saw Papa perched proudly on a new, bright yellow scooter, waving at him. Tears filled his eyes. Though he passed them off as tears of joy, his heart ached. Now there was no escaping his classmates’ jeers and hoots.

The next morning, Samay woke up and complained of stomach ache to escape going to school. But the following day was sports selection. He had been hoping to make it to the athletics team to represent his school in the upcoming inter-school tournament. That was the only way to make his presence felt among a bunch of rich kids who ignored him.

The following morning, Samay’s heart felt as if it would explode, as Papa braked his new scooter right in front of the school gate. Samay glanced around furtively but, despite efforts to cover his face with his school bag, a few classmates spotted him and chuckled. Samay’s ears grew hot and red. He ran to his seat at the last bench and sat down, and tried hard to calm his racing heartbeat. He was relieved that sports selection was scheduled in the very first period. Little did Samay know that his life was going to change forever.

Star performer

In every track and field event, Samay came first, much to his classmates’ dismay and his own disbelief. But when the physical instructor lauded his fitness and stamina and asabout his exercise regime and diet, the reason for his success became evident. His daily sprint to school and nutritious home-cooked food had made him the best athlete in school.

Samay went on to win every event in the tournament and got the best athlete award. From then on, he was nicknamed ‘The Scooter Superboy’. He no longer felt ashamed of arriving by scooter. He also made sure to run round the school playground regularly. To his pleasure and pride, he found many of his classmates following his example.

