The science of plant communication

More than any organism, plants understand the significance of communication the best. They have a full, rich life of constant communication. While they don’t have a voice, plants do have their language through which they impart informations to others. So, how do they do it?

Chemical warning

Plants often stay alert of potential threats and always lookout for the others by letting them know of any dangers. Wondering how? Plants release chemicals into the air when in danger, known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which serves as a distress to neighbouring plants to stay alert of the impending threat. When a deer graze a plant, it releases VOCs alerting the neighbouring plants to start producing defensive compounds or toxic substances to keep the herbivores away.

According to a research, these VOCs signals is not just limited to close neighbours. It can travel not only through air but also soil and which helps in protecting plants at considerable distances as well. This one of the most essential way of plant communication that shows their understanding of the surrounding and their prompt response to potential threat or dangers.

Wood wide web

Whenever a plant experience stress - mostly because of pest attacks or droughts - they immediately sends out chemical signals to others through their roots. The signal helps the other plants to guard themselves and prepare for the situation ahead. Biologists and scientists discovered that plants form a symbiotic bond with mycorrhizal fungi that connects roots of different plants and thus named this fungal network ‘wood wide web’. There are several types of plant-friendly fungi attached to the roots of plants that helps in extending the plant’s root system with fungi’s web of filament. This wide network helps the plants to share the nutrients received from fungi to other plants in time of distress.

A friend in need is a friend indeed

According to research, when a growing plant gets to know about their struggling neighbour, they share nutrients to support their neighbour’s growth. This is form of communication is widely noticeable in densely populated forests where there is an intense need for light, water and nutrients.

Plants create a resilient and reliable ecosystem by working together that shows how cooperation can enhance the survival of all and thrive as one. Many studies have shown that often plants prioritise their resources to support close and far plants in distress which helps in the overall forest health.

The way plants communicate with each other portrays a fascinating world around us that we are so unaware of. Chemical signals, underground networking and cooperative behaviour show how resilient and remarkable these quiet organisms could be. So, the next time you walk through a garden or forest, make sure to be aware of the silent conversation that’s happening around you!