The Relative Summer: The visit of the aunts

April 01, 2022 09:48 IST

Threads, needles, and gifts ... would this visit be surprising or shocking?

Story so far : Nikita and Nikhil enjoyed Mona aunty’s visit and playing with little Jhilmil who loved cricket.

(Narrated by Nikhil)

There were two of them and they were Baba’s aunts, which made them our Great-Aunts. There was something awe-inspiring about the title and I imagined the Great-Aunts as majestic beings who dressed like queens and sat on thrones.

Instead, the two were small, with greying hair in tiny knots and soft wrinkled skin. Their eyes were bright and sharp and they discussed travel and family, gardens, and recipes.

Nikita and I had not been happy to hear we were having guests again because it meant that we had to share a room. Sharing a room made us grumpy and we were ready to hate the Great-Aunts. But we simply couldn’t.

Wrapped with love

Not only had they brought us sweets, but also gifts, beautifully wrapped in shiny paper. How my hands trembled as I ripped the paper off! Then the paper came off and I was staring at a box with pictures of jewellery. Nikita looked equally stunned, holding a box with pictures of smiling girls.

“Jewellery making,” Amma read out. “Embroidery!”

The Great-Aunts realised that something was wrong. “We asked our neighbour to get these,” Great-Aunt Sumathi explained.

“She’s a teacher and her students loved these!” Great-Aunt Suniti said.

“But boys don’t embroider or make jewellery!” they wailed, wringing their hands.

Nikita was itching to tell them that girls didn’t do these things either. But before she could say anything, I said, “I am going to try!”

“I am going to try too!” said Nikita, surprising me. Then she did something that impressed me. “It’s always nice,” she smiled, “to learn something new!”

It was the right thing to say. The Great-Aunts stopped wringing their hands and being sorry. “Really?” they asked, voices filled with hope.

“Oh, yes,” I said. “After all, how difficult can it be?”

A tough job

It turned out to be far more difficult than I had imagined. Do you know how challenging threading a needle is? Nikita and I found out in the next few days. The Great-Aunts helped, showing us how to do things, encouraging us when we slumped in defeat, and applauding when we succeeded. Somehow, there always seemed to be ice-cream involved, either to cheer us up or to appreciate us.

By the time I made my first pair of earrings and finished the first embroidery square, the Great-Aunts had left and Nikita and I were back to enjoying our rooms. But somehow, whenever it was time to use those kits, we found ourselves sitting together. Then, as our fingers created beautiful designs, our thoughts turned to the Great-Aunts and all they had taught us in their short visit.

(To be continued)