The Relative Summer: A helping hand

Much to their mother’s surprise, Nikhil and Nikita are excited about the next guest. This time, it’s their favourite cousin!

Story so far: When Nikita and Nikhil have guests, they must share a room. Normally, this annoys them but some guests are okay like the boy who was no trouble!

Narrated by Nikhil

“Abhishek?” I asked. “He’s coming?”

‘”Yes,” Amma said nervously. We’d just said bye to Shyam and here she was, telling us that we would have to share a room again. Amma obviously expected us to grumble.

Instead, Nikita asked excitedly, “When?”

“And he’ll stay in my room!” I grinned.

“Is this a joke?” Amma wondered.

It wasn’t; we really were excited. Abhishek is our oldest and most famous cousin. Grown-ups loved him because he was good at everything, and children loved him because he used to be naughty.

“He’s preparing for an exam,” Amma warned. “Don’t disturb him!”

She needn’t have worried. Abhishek gave us no chance to disturb him because he left his room only to eat. Somehow, that wasn’t the right time to ask him about how he’d once set off firecrackers at school.

Unlikely helpers

Since Abhishek was using my room, I could go in and see him. Nikita watched me jealously and, when I next tried to slip in, she stopped me saying, “You can’t go in!”

“It’s my room,” I reminded her.

“Amma said ‘no’,” Nikita said.

I stuck my tongue out at her and Nikita attacked. We struggled and fell on the door, pushing it open. Were we in trouble?

Abhishek, sitting at the table with his head in his hands, hadn’t even heard us. We crept in and stood by him. When he looked up, there was so much despair on his face that we forgot that he was a legend and had to be left alone.

“What happened?” we asked.

“I can’t remember anything!” he moaned. I understood his despair because that’s how I felt before an exam. I also knew how to help him. “I’ll quiz you,” I offered.

“Would you?” Abhishek asked, suddenly hopeful.

I could and I did, while Nikita stood by, terrified that Amma was going to catch us. There were difficult words and long sentences that I stumbled over. But Nikita stepped in, reeling them off with ease. After that, we took turns. Abhishek knew most answers and, when he didn’t, Nikita helped. I’d always known she was smart, but it was still a surprise.

“Children!” Amma was at the door, glaring at us. “Don’t disturb Abhishek!”

“They’ve been a great help, aunty!” Abhishek smiled. What could Amma say?

We quizzed him over the next two days till that scared, hopeless look vanished. Abhishek refused to say anything about his exam but the look on his face told us he’d done well. He left the next day and we waved him away sadly. We had barely spoken to him but, as Nikita said, we had helped him. Somehow that more than made up for hearing stories about the pranks he had played in school.

To be continued.