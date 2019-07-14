The red planet, up-close

Have you ever had a heated conversation about the possibility of life elsewhere? These conversations surely would have included our neighbouring planets before it eventually meandered to other corners of the universe.

When it came to the question of looking for life other than on our planet, we naturally started with our neighbours. Telescopes could get scientists only so far, meaning that they needed closer views to find out about the environment of other planets.

Need for backup

It was under this climate that NASA planned the Mariner mission of 1964. Considering these were still early days of space exploration with a number of technologies still untested, NASA decided to send two spacecraft, Mariner 3 and Mariner 4, to Mars at about the same time. This technique had worked for them during the voyage to Venus as Mariner 2 successfully sent back information even though Mariner 1 had failed.

As it happened, Mariner 3, which was launched on November 5, 1964, did fail after getting to space, just hours after it had taken off. This meant that only Mariner 4 was left to get the job done and NASA engineers strained over the next three weeks to make sure that everything was right.

On November 28, 1964, the 260-kg spacecraft began its trip through space towards the red planet. Barring one mid-course manoeuvre in December, the seven-and-a-half month journey to Mars went without incident.

21 complete pictures

The Mariner 4 flew by Mars on July 14 and 15, 1965 and made its closest approach of a little less than 10,000 km from the Martian surface. Once the camera sequence was initiated, 21 complete pictures were taken during the flyby and stored in the on-board tape recorder.

After Mariner 4 passed behind Mars as seen from Earth and reappeared, connection was re-established and the transmission of the first photos of another planet from deep space began. This continued until August 3 and all the images were beamed twice to ensure that no data was missing or corrupt.

Though blurry by current standards, the pictures that came back clearly showed a heavily cratered surface. The brief glimpse offered by Mariner 4 of Mars, by imaging part of the planet in less than an hour, showed no Earth-like features, but more of a moon-like terrain. Later missions, however, made it clear that this wasn’t the typical Martian surface, but only pertained to the older regions that were imaged by Mariner 4.

As for Mariner 4, it performed most of the operations that it was sent out to do. Following a few months when signal acquisition was halted, contact was re-established in 1966, showing that the spacecraft and its instruments were functioning. NASA eventually terminated contact with Mariner 4 on December 21, 1967.

They have, however, continued exploring the red planet, constantly learning more about it.

***

Paint-by-numbers!

When the Mariner 4 started sending its digital image data, a “real-time data translator” machine began to convert it into numbers printed on strips of paper.

The employees of the Voyager Telecommunications Section, who were in no mood to wait for the official processed image, took matters into their own hands.

They took a display board and then attached these strips of paper side by side. Once they had done that, they started to hand colour the numbers like a paint-by-numbers picture!

The completed picture was then framed and gifted to William Pickering, director of NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.