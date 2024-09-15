The reason behind Jupiter’s rings

When the words “rings” and “planets” are mentioned in the same sentence, most of us immediately think of Saturn. This, despite the fact that all four gas giants – Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune – are bestowed with their own system of rings.

A simple explanation for this could be the fact that we’ve known about Saturn’s rings for much longer than we have about the other three. Add to it its magnificence, and the others do pale in comparison.

The rings of Saturn were discovered by Italian astronomer and physicist Galileo Galilei more than 400 years ago in 1610. By comparison, the discovery of rings around Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune are less than half a century old.

Voyager plays its part

The rings around Uranus were accidentally discovered in 1977 when astronomers were trying to observe the planet’s passage in front of a star. The rings around Jupiter and Neptune were discovered thanks to the Voyager mission. While Voyager 1 discovered Jupiter’s rings during its flyby in 1979, Voyager 2 made the definitive discovery of Neptune’s rings during its flyby in 1989, after evidence of its existence first arose in the mid-1980s.

The Voyager spacecrafts not only discovered Jupiter’s rings, but were also able to discern their structure. The two probes revealed a flattened main ring along with a cloud-like inner ring called the halo. Both these rings were composed of small, dark particles.

Not one, but two!

One image sent by the Voyagers, however, indicated a faint, outer third ring. It was a couple of decades later that data from Galileo, the spacecraft that was named after the astronomer, revealed that this third ring was, in fact, two rings! Called gossamer rings owing to its transparency, these two rings are embedded one within the other. They consist of microscopic debris from two small Jovian moons, Amalthea and Thebe.

Between 1996 and 1997, Galileo captured more than 30 images of Jupiter’s rings and small moons during three orbits of the solar system’s largest planet. Scientists were able to make out that the rings contained very tiny particles resembling dark, reddish soot and there was no trace of ice, a component of Saturn’s rings.

Like chalk off a duster

When Jupiter’s four small, inner moons are struck by interplanetary meteoroids, or fragments of asteroids and comets, then dust is kicked off from these moons. Imagine what happens when a teacher bangs a duster on the wall before using it on a blackboard. The swirling dust produced by the small moons is not unlike the cloud of chalk that rises from that action.

Once the dust particles have been blasted off their moons, they enter orbits very similar to their parent satellites. When we say similar, it is both in terms of the distance from Jupiter and also in terms of their slight tilt relative to Jupiter’s equatorial plane. The swarm of dust grains generated thus have similar orbits around the giant planet, varying only in orientation. All the dust particles orbiting together thereby form a disc shape around the planet.

The fact that the four, small inner moons provided for Jupiter’s rings and that the outermost ring was in fact two rings embedded within one another were revealed by scientists on September 15, 1998. Scientists from Cornell University and the National Optical Astronomy Observatories (NOAO), Tucson, Arizona made the announcement, thereby throwing light on the source of Jupiter’s ring system and how it works.

The lord of the rings

The four small, inner moons of Jupiter are responsible for the planet’s rings. In other words, we can say that they are the lord of these rings! Here’s a look at the ring system and the moons that contribute to their presence:

There are three main parts to Jupiter’s ring system.

When going from the outside in, there’s a pair of faint, gossamer rings at the periphery. The orbit of the Jovian satellite Thebe encloses the outermost gossamer ring. Amalthea, another of Jupiter’s moons, forms the outer boundary of the second gossamer ring.

The flat main ring has two moons Adrastea and Metis skirting its edges. This ring is 6,500km wide.

The third and final component of the ring system, which forms the innermost part of it, is called the halo. Even though it is made of the same material as the main ring, Jupiter’s magnetosphere exerts electromagnetic forces to shape it into a thick, doughnut shape. While most of the particles lie within a few hundred kilometres of the ring plane, the halo is actually 20,000-40,000km thick.