The princess spell

“Why do you call me ‘princess’, Ajji?“ Anagha looked up sleepily at her grandmother. “I don’t have sparkly dresses, crowns, or swords, and people don’t cheer as I pass by. If I were one, I would ride chariots, give away chocolates and cakes, fight evil dragons with magic, and, oh...,” Anagha gathered her breath, “…throw Charlotte into prison!”

“Prison? Why, princess?” asked Ajji, suppressing a smile.

“She pulls my hair and pushes my stuff off my desk at school. Today, she hid my Tweety bag. She makes me so angry I want to cry,” replied Anagha, lips trembling.

“Hmmm. A bully.” Ajji looked at her frail granddaughter thoughtfully. “A little princess magic would help ... but first, you should believe ...”

“Magic?” Anagha looked up, excitedly.

A new spell

“There is magic all around us, Anagha. Within you and me too. But to reach and use that magic, we should believe. Are you ready to believe and learn a magic spell?”

Anagha nodded solemnly. Ajji took a deep breath and chanted softly:

“I am what I think I am:/ A Princess I am, it’s true./ Brave, gentle, healthy,/ Good, kind and happy./ I am what I think I am:/ A Princess through and through.”

Anagha hugged her grandmother. “Wow, a princess spell! I feel better already. I will chant it whenever I feel sad or scared. Thank you, Ajji. I wish you weren’t leaving tomorrow. Come back soon.”

“Goodnight, Princess, and good luck with the magic.”

When Ajji returned six months later, Anagha flew excitedly into her arms, dragging her to where her bicycle leaned against the wall. “I can ride it now, without training wheels,” she announced proudly.

“That’s brilliant, Princess,” replied Ajji, glad to see the happy sparkle in her granddaughter’s eyes.

As they strolled on to the playground, a little boy cycling past waved at Anagha, and some children called out to her. Ajji turned to Anagha, “You’ve made friends, princess. Have you been giving away cakes and chocolates, like you said?”

Anagha shook her head shyly, as she ran to join her friends on the swings.

Miss Popularity

“Aunty, your Anagha is a star,” Mrs. Rao joined Ajji on the park bench to watch the children play. “So kind and helpful. She helped little Feroze there when he fell off his bicycle and helped my daughters search and find our lost puppy.”

Ajji smiled proudly. Later that night, Anagha snuggled up to her grandmother. “Ajji, the spell works!”

Ajji’s eyes twinkled mischievously. “Oh, do you have sparkly dresses, crowns, chariots and people cheering for you?”

“None of those, Ajji,” replied Anagha seriously. “But I do have a cycle, loads of friends who are happy to see me, and I fall sick a lot less. The magic works, Ajji.”

“The magic is within, Princess. Remember: you are what you think you are.” Ajji turned to her. “Charlotte? Did you throw her into prison?”

Anagha giggled. She showed Ajji a scar on her elbow. “She pushed me so hard I got hurt here, see? I told her sternly if she did anything else mean, I would tell the teacher. Now she is not so rude.”

Ajji kissed her brow tenderly. “Wow, that’s a brave little girl.”

Anagha looked up thoughtfully. “Ajji, yesterday I saw Charlotte being kind to Shyam when his bag ripped. Do you think she is a princess too?”

Ajji nodded, smiling softly. “So you don’t want to lock her away anymore?”

“No…”Anagha’s eyes drooped sleepily. “But maybe she can leave on a long happy vacation and return nice and kind always.” Her eyes flew open. “Is it okay to wish that? Am I still a princess?”

Ajji chuckled. “Of course, your Majesty.”