The Paternal Pillars

Every year on the third Sunday in June, Father’s Day is observed with much excitement worldwide. This day honours the efforts that our fathers and other father figures undertake to raise us and their important role in our lives. Let’s look at some of the best fictional fathers this Father’s Day and celebrate their love and wisdom!

1. Jack Pearson - This Is Us

Jack Pearson (played by Milo Ventimiglia) from “This Is Us” embodies the epitome of a loving and devoted father. Whether it’s a tender moment shared with his children or a heartfelt gesture towards his wife, his kindness and selflessness shine through. In every episode, Jack’s presence is a reminder of the profound impact a loving father can have on his family, making him a beloved and unforgettable character in the realm of television.

2. Marlin - Finding Nemo

Marlin is the heart of Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo.” Devastated by the loss of his wife and most of his offspring, Marlin is left with his only surviving son, Nemo. His journey to rescue Nemo from the clutches of human captivity transforms him from a timid fish to a courageous hero. His unconditional love for Nemo keeps him going to extraordinary lengths to protect his child, making Marlin a beloved character worldwide.

3. Mufasa - The Lion King

Mufasa (voiced by James Earl Jones) from “The Lion King” epitomises a wise and loving father. His majestic presence and gentle guidance shape the character of Simba and the entire Pride Lands. Even in the face of adversity, Mufasa’s spirit lives on as a guiding force for Simba, reminding him of the importance of courage, integrity, and love. His legacy transcends the screen, inspiring viewers with his timeless wisdom and unwavering devotion to his family.

4. Atticus Finch - To Kill A Mockingbird

Atticus Finch (played by Gregory Peck) from “To Kill a Mockingbird” is a kind and fair dad. He teaches his kids, Scout and Jem, about doing what’s right, even when it’s hard. Atticus’s strong sense of justice and caring nature make him a role model for his children and everyone around him. He shows them that being good means standing up for what’s fair, no matter what.

5. Guido Orefice - Life is Beautiful

In the poignant Italian film “Life is Beautiful,” Guido Orefice (played by Roberto Benigni) is a devoted father who uses humour and imagination to shield his young son from the horrors of a Nazi concentration camp during World War II. Through his selfless acts of love and sacrifice, Guido shows his son how hope and resilience can help overcome challenges, inspiring the strength of the human spirit.

6. Chris Gardner - The Pursuit of Happyness

Chris Gardner (played by Will Smith) from “The Pursuit of Happyness” is a dad who never gives up. He faces tough times but keeps pushing forward for his son, Christopher. His determination and love for his son show us that with hard work and a positive attitude, we can overcome any challenge and find happiness.