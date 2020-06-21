The mission failed, the idea didn’t

Even though the concept has been around for centuries, the idea of riding on the wind from the Sun was more the staple of science fiction than actual science for a long time. Be it British author Arthur C Clarke’s Sunjammer or American writers Larry Niven and Jerry Pournelle’s The Mote in God’s Eye, these stories in the second half of the 20th Century had solar sailing as part of the premise.

Science, not fiction

Real science caught up with the idea finally as the concept of using thin sheets of Mylar that could be pushed by photons began to be seen as a method of sustained propulsion. NASA even considered constructing a solar sail space probe in the 1980s to study the Halley’s Comet in 1986, but the project never took off due to budget constraints.

It was a privately funded project that eventually began work on what would have been the world’s first solar sail spacecraft in 1999. Named Cosmos 1, the spacecraft was a project of The Planetary Society (an internationally active, non-governmental, non-profit foundation with American astronomer Carl Sagan as one of its founders) and Cosmos Studios, and was built in Russia.

High hopes

To be launched on June 21, 2005, Cosmos 1 was to be the first mission to test the concept of solar sailing. Apart from that, it was to collect data once in orbit, which would facilitate analysing and developing future solar sail technologies and missions.

As it happened, the craft was to use a former Sea-Launched Ballistic Missile for launching. The Cosmos 1 spacecraft was integrated with a Volna rocket and loaded aboard Borisoglebsk, a submarine stationed 30 feet below the surface of the Barents Sea. A missile once loaded with a warhead was now targeting space with a spaceflight that could bring in a new era of exploration.

Lost forever

Concern started mounting when the tracking stations didn’t pick up signals. The Russians then announced that the booster had failed 83 seconds into the launch and that Cosmos 1 and the entire rocket had plunged into the Barents Sea, lost forever.

There have been doubts with regard to assertions made by the Russians based on Doppler data and other weak signals, which are believed to be transmissions most likely from Cosmos 1. There are suggestions that the booster didn’t place Cosmos 1 in the high Earth orbit that it was supposed to reach, but instead in a lower decaying orbit which the spacecraft couldn’t sustain. In such a case, the craft could have burnt in the atmosphere over any remote region. Even though there is a sense of mystery, one thing is certain – Cosmos 1 was a failure.

Smooth sailing

Despite this setback, it has been relatively smooth sailing since then for solar sailing. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) successfully launched IKAROS in 2010, the world’s first solar sail spacecraft. The Planetary Society weren’t ones to be left behind either. Having started the development of LightSail in 2009, they launched it in 2015 and it completed its mission. LightSail 2, launched in June 2019, achieved propulsion by solar sailing in Earth orbit.

***

What is solar sailing?

The concept of solar sailing has a long history and can be traced back to 1608, when German astronomer Johannes Kepler shared the idea with Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei.

It is a way of propelling a spacecraft through space. By fitting spacecraft with large reflective sails, they capture the momentum of light from the sun and use it to push the spacecraft forward.

The photons that make up light carry no mass, but have momentum. The momentum of photons can be transmitted to the spacecraft, which can even change direction by tacking like in a sailboat.

As opposed to most spacecraft currently available, which attain a maximum speed and then rely on gravity assists, those that use solar sailing can continue to accelerate as long as there is light to push it.

Many believe that solar sailing is the only theory known today that could eventually be used to take crafts to the stars and even achieve interstellar travel.