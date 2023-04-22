April 22, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST

Shalini and Nidhi lived next door to each other in the village of Shokapur. Though they were neighbours, they were not friends. Nidhi was a jealous person, always wanting more and never satisfied with what he had. Now, in Shokapur, there lived some poor people who didn’t have enough to eat and would beg for food.

When they approached the street where Shalini and Nidhi lived, the latter would rush out of the house and shoo them away, saying she had no food to spare. But Shalini would welcome them, seat them on the verandah, prepare some food and serve it to them on banana leaves. Whether it was roti and dal or rice and sambar, the poor who came to Shalini’s house never left hungry. No matter how many people came, Shalini always had enough food to spare. Naturally, everyone thanked her and blessed her for her kindness

Shalini’s secret

Nidhi, who watched Shalini feed the people, often wondered, “How is she feeding so many people? I know she is not rich. Then, how?” One day, curiosity got the better of her and she asked her neighbour, “Shalini. How are you able to feed these beggars each time?”

Shalini laughed. “Simple, Nidhi. I have a magic cooker.”

“What? A magic cooker? What does it do?” asked Nidhi, astounded.

“Well, it makes as much food as I need. Hence, when the needy come, I just tell the cooker to cook enough to feed all of us,” replied Shalini, smiling.

Still in shock, Nidhi asked, “How long have you had this magic cooking? Where did you get it from?”

Shalini answered openly, “It’s been in my family for ages. My mother had it and her mother before her.”

When Nidhi heard this, she immediately coveted the magic cooker. “I will never need to cook again,” she thought. “The cooker will do everything for me. I can hold large feasts and invite all my family and friends. I will become the most popular person in Shokapur.”

So, the next day, when Shalini went to the market to buy vegetables, Nidhi walked into her neighbour’s house. She went to the kitchen and saw the pressure cooker on the counter. It was a standard one made of aluminium. “You look ordinary,” Nidhi said aloud. “But I know you are magical properties. From today, you belong to me.” ]

Nidhi’s trials

She picked it up and took it to her house. Deciding to try it out immediately, she placed the cooker on the stove and loudly said, “I want vegetable biriyani.” But nothing happened. The cooker stayed still on the counter. “Maybe, it doesn’t know how to make biryani,” Nidhi thought. “Make me sambar,” she commanded, but again nothing happened. Nidhi tried asking the cooker to make other dishes but the utensil just stayed quietly on the stove. Frustrated, Nidhi took the device back to Shalini’s house and left it where she had found it.

When Shalini returned later in the morning, Nidhi stopped her before she could enter her house. “I forgot to ask you, Shalini, but how does your special cooker work? Does it need some magic commands?”

Shalini laughed. “I was only joking about the cooker, Nidhi! There’s no magic in it. It’s just a normal cooker!”

“Then, how …?”

“Nidhi, the one thing my mother taught me is to never refuse someone genuinely in need. When these poor people come home, I cook enough for them to eat. Thankfully, my family has enough. I don’t mind sharing what we have with these unfortunate people whenever I can.”

Ashamed, Nidhi realised then that, instead of a magic cooker, Shalini had something even better: a good and kind heart.