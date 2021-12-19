The lost lamb

Tara and Tarun lose something very small, but still precious. Where could it have gone?

One minute the lamb was there and the next it was not. “I saw it a moment ago,” said Tara to her brother, who was helping her arrange the figures in the replica of the manger. “Where on earth could it have gone?”

Tarun, who was busy finding a suitable spot for a pair of pigeons on the rafters of the thatched roof, laid them aside. The two of them looked below stools and chairs and all over the folds of the cushioned sofa. They even sifted through the glittering ornaments that would soon adorn the Christmas tree.

“Are you sure it was put away with all our other stuff last year?” said Tarun, after they had searched everywhere. “Did it get left behind after the festive season? If I remember right, I took down the bells, baubles, lights and tinsel while you were in charge of everything not on the tree.”

Reminiscence

Tara nodded. “I checked one by one to make sure that every piece went safely into the box. You know how attached we are to them. They may not be expensive but we’ve had them for years, and they are still so bright and beautiful.”

“Of course, we’ve had to hide the broken ear of one of the wise men by positioning him behind the others,” smiled Tarun. “Then there’s Bessie, our cute but tailless cow.” He spoke lightly but was as upset as Tara that they could not locate the lamb.

A casual observer might not have understood the siblings’ feelings. Apart from Mary and Joseph, the wise men and shepherds, there were sheep and cows and three stately camels. The lamb was among the smaller pieces, even tinier than the infant Jesus, who was at the heart of the stable setting. Everything seemed complete, even if the lamb was missing. But Tara and Tarun were not satisfied.

“You remind me of the story in the Bible,” said their mother, who had been listening to the children from the kitchen. “Jesus said that a shepherd left his flock of 99 sheep to search for the one that was lost. He meant that every one of us is precious. If you look closely, you’ll see that your baby is curled up with the Baby in the manger. Appropriately enough, the lost lamb is seated beside the Lamb of God.”