COVID-19 lockdown: Poem

The lockdown

The shelter is nice,

If at hom,e study thrice.

But I can’t be in for so long,

I need to be strong.

Lockdown can’t go down in creation,

Sit at home and listen to explanation.

Can’t go to the market or swim,

Because of the virus, can’t go for atrim.

Everywhere I go on TV, phone, on everyone’s mouth,

It there in north, east, west and south.

As I woke up, the birds started to chirp,

It was as quiet as a massive curb.

Wash hands hundred times a day,

They have become as dry as hay.

May be god is giving us a sign,

Let us all pray and be safe.

Aala Sharif, IV C, NASR School Hyderabad