The letter that changed the universe

You know that the Andromeda galaxy is the nearest large galaxy to our own Milky Way, don’t you? In case you didn’t, don’t be too hard on yourself. Just a century ago, it was a hotly debated topic, even among astronomers. In fact, it was proven beyond doubt only about 100 years ago, in 1923-24.

Before that, astronomers used to refer to the Andromeda galaxy, also known as Messier 31, M31, or NGC 224, as the Andromeda nebula. In fact, all the many galaxies scattered through the sky were referred to as spiral nebulae. Even though a lot of them, of varying sizes, shapes, and orientations, were visible in the night sky, their nature remained a mystery and their distances were unknown.

Island universes

The nature of spiral nebulae and the extent of the universe was a keenly contested topic. There were two diverging theories that dominated the scene a little over 100 years ago. While the old theory defined the Milky Way as the universe that had all the spiral nebulae within its boundaries, the new one saw these other spirals as external individual galaxies, referred to as “island universes.”

American scientist and astronomer Harlow Shapley of Mount Wilson Observatory was the main proponent of the former opinion based on his conclusions from observations during the years 1914-17. American astronomer Hebert Doust Curtis of Lick Observatory, who had been studying spiral nebulae for nearly 10 years, was the central figure of the external galaxies view and believed that the Milky Way was one of many galaxies in a huge universe.

The Shapley-Curtis Debate

The two scientists faced off in the Great Debate, also called the Shapley-Curtis Debate, that was held at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History on April 26, 1920. It was less of a debate, however, as Shapley gave a safe lecture, and Curtis made his point with a thorough research presentation.

Even though the debate had no clear winner, the years that followed provided one as one theory was proved to be right. American astronomer Edwin Hubble was the one who made the discovery, and it put him onto greater things.

Variable stars

In 1919, Hubble began working at Mount Wilson and used the 100-inch Hooker telescope, then the largest reflector in the world, and photographic plates to focus on spiral nebulae. He discovered a variable star – a star whose brightness as seen from Earth changes with time – within what was then referred to as the Andromeda nebula in October 1923.

The star that Hubble had discovered, V1, was in fact a special class of pulsating star. It was a Cepheid variable that can be used to measure large cosmic distances reliably. Hubble’s assessments using the star made it clear that Andromeda lies far beyond our own Milky Way, thus proving that it had to be another galaxy.

After spending several more months peering at Andromeda, finding another Cepheid variable and many more novae (a type of variable star), Hubble shot out a letter to Shapley on February 19, 1924. In this letter, Hubble told Shapley about his discovery and its implications, while also including a light curve of V1. Shapley didn’t need to be told twice that what he was reading was genuine, prompting him reportedly to tell a colleague, “Here is the letter that destroyed my universe.”

Expanding universe

By the end of the year, Hubble had found 36 variable stars in the Andromeda galaxy, 12 of which were Cepheids. Using these, he was able to place the galaxy at a distance of 900,000 light years. Current improved measurements place the Andromeda galaxy approximately 2.5 million light years away.

The discovery of V1, referred to sometimes as the star that changed the universe, helped Hubble uncover the truth about the universe. Hubble went on to discover many more galaxies beyond our own. And with those discoveries, he was able to determine that our universe is expanding.