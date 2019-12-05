The Language of Birds: Fashionably ready

The story so far: The Corvids receive an electronic invitation to visit the Queen of Birds in Bali. She was dressed in the most exotic costume...

“Not exactly the Simurgh, is she?” cawed Mrs. Corvid. She really needed to get herself a new hat before making it to Mount Agung for the party. Maybe she could get a small green bee-eater to perch for a few seconds on her head. “I’ll have to get a fresh honeycomb with bees to be my hat,” she said.

“I’ll have to introduce you as my Bee-bee,” cackled Mr. Corvid with a dry laugh. “Some ladies worry about their mascara dripping all over their face; you’ll have honey dripping on yours, dear,” he said.

“Don’t be funny!” retorted Mrs. Corvid. “I don’t care, I’ll just go as I am,” she sighed.

“Oh ma’am!” said Trapeza dropping down on her silk rope. “I could help you, if you let me, that is, if you don’t eat me.”

“We don’t do spiders,” said Mrs. Corvid. “Go on then, surprise me.”

Perfect choice

“Well, I can spin a web just like that one. My sisters will then fill in the details with whatever insects you have in mind. Dragonflies, butterflies, moths...we can do any of those,” said Trapeza.

“I think I might like something less flashy, less fleshy, if you know what I mean. And will they be dead, these insects you’re planning to give me? Or can I eat them if I need a peck or two while travelling?”

“Oh, we just stun them so that they don’t move,” said Trapeza. “We can give you some ladybirds, you know the ones in red with black spots. They will go with your black feathers nicely.”

Finally, it was settled. Mrs. Corvid would wear a hat with a web of Trapeza woven silk with tiny ladybirds poised at the intersection of the threads, dazed but not dead.

All across the world similar scenes were taking place. Each species was electing a leader or a bird couple, like the Corvids, to represent them at the Parlez-vous of Birds at Bali.

To be continued