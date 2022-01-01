The joy of giving

A story about a dejected old man on the cold streets, a group of children, and a New Year miracle.

It was New Year’s Eve. People were celebrating with their friends and families. On the corner of a street, an old man was trying to fend off the bitter cold. The air was frosty, and the old fellow was shivering in his tattered shirt and trousers. His bare feet were numb.

One child who noticed him, asked, “Don’t you feel cold?”

“Yes,” said the old man, shivering.

“Then, why aren’t you wearing any warm clothes?” asked the child innocently.

“People are enjoying the celebrations and nobody has noticed me,” he said, dejectedly.

Help at hand

The boy ran upto his father at a distance and whispered something. The father then spoke to the people around him and pointed to the old man.

The little boy came running up to him and said, “They say that they don’t have any warm clothes to spare.”

A sarcastic smile swam briefly across the man’s face, as he glanced at the overdressed group of people who had every inch of their skin covered by overcoats, sweaters, gloves and mufflers. He then buried his head in his knees and curled up his body as his only defence against the cold.

Suddenly, he felt a warm hand upon his shoulder and lifted his head to see a group of children surrounding him. “We are wearing many sweaters and coats and we will share some with you,” one assured the old man.

Hope lit the man’s eyes but faded soon.

“But how will I wear clothes of your size?” he murmured.

One child came forward, removed his coat and placed it on the old man’s back.

Others followed suit and, soon, he was covered in coats of various sizes. Some handed over their gloves and socks for his hands and feet.

The old man was moved to tears and he embraced them. Slowly, he put his shaking hand into his pocket and held out his clenched fist.

“What are you hiding from us?” one child asked curiously.

The old man opened his fist. Something white and sparkly lit up his palm. “These are sparkles of happiness. They multiply when you spread them,” said the old man, as he showered the kids with bright sparkling light.

It was so bright that the children were forced to close their eyes. When they opened them again, the old man had disappeared. And the street echoed with shouts of “Happy New Year”.