The house that wasn’t big enough

November 24, 2022 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST

Rajan raced into the house to bag the best room for himself. He bumped into Aruna on a similar mission and both tried to stop the other from moving forward.

“Stop it!” snapped Mom.

“What’s the problem?” asked Dad, separating and holding them apart.

“I want first choice for my room!” said Rajan.

“Ditto,” said Aruna.

Dad let them go. “There’s no choice! You have to share!”

The children were stunned. They had never shared a room before!

“This is awful!” they exclaimed, but their parents weren’t listening. They were busy looking around the house.

“There’s just no place…” muttered Mom.

Making do

Dad inspected the walls and doors and the tiny compound outside. “If I could only break this wall and take out that window and enclose this veranda, we would get another room…”

Mom brightened. “Could you do that? Won’t the owners object to it?”

Dad nodded. “It’s only a thought,” he said softly. “Maybe if we can rustle up the money, are here long enough and can convince the owners that it will benefit them too…”

Mom’s shoulders sagged. “Not right now, I guess,” she said. She put on a bright smile and added, “…but sometime in the future, who knows?”

Rajan and Aruna had heard Dad’s first comments and hurried to make suggestions — and demands — until Dad said, “Hold it! This is not our own house! There’s so much to consider, including what we can afford…”

Rajan had never heard Dad talk about ‘affording’ anything. But since Dad finished his last project several months ago, everything had changed. They had given up their lovely spacious apartment and had moved here. They had been taken out of their old school. Whatever would happen next?

Rajan soon found out. He had to walk to school but his friends couldn’t come over. Not until he got a room for himself! “Why has my life in school changed so much just because we’ve downgraded and shifted into a house that isn’t large enough?” he wondered.

Space constraints

Each morning, when he stretched, his arms touched the ceiling from his bunk bed. “Soon my head will touch the ceiling when I sit up!” But Rajan knew better than to grumble because then Aruna would grab the top bunk.

He found other things to grumble about. Like the lack of a dining table because their living room was so small. Now, everyone balanced on stools placed two on each side of the counter between the kitchen and the living room

“Now we don’t have to put all those dishes on the table and take them all off again. We can just serve ourselves from the kadai and eat!” said Dad brightly. “A lot easier for me!” agreed Mom.

But Rajan would have none of it. “This is miserably small!” he muttered. “How on earth did the previous tenants think this house was everything they ever wanted?”

“They thought it was magical, remember?” said Aruna.

“Magical, hah!” snorted Rajan and ran out, trying not to bump into walls or cupboards.

Rajan’s gloom was so deep that he hardly noticed anything in school. He always wore a dissatisfied expression and hunched over as he walked. One morning, when his class trooped in for Assembly, his teacher called, “Rajan! Come in front. Stand height-wise please!”

Rajan looked up in surprise. He was where he always stood: towards the end of the line, behind Nirmal and in front of Satvik. But, had they both grown? Rajan’s shoulders were well below theirs. He tried to stand straighter, but it made little difference.

Shamefaced, he moved forward as his teacher watched. When she called out, “Okay, stand there!”, he was third from the front! “Guess I haven’t been eating properly. Everyone else has grown in these last six months. I’ll pay more attention to my food,” he resolved.

When he woke the next morning and stretched, his hands didn’t touch the ceiling. He sat up and reached out. “Oh-no!” he cried. “The others haven’t grown! I’ve shrunk!”

(To be continued)