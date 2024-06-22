The house of happiness

Anuj was feeling sad. Khushiyon Ka Ghar (House of Happiness), the orphanage he had lived in for 10 years, was closing down. He had been left at its doorstep when he was a few days old. He would miss his friends, laughing and chatting and playing games every day. And eating and sleeping with them. Sadly, all the children were going to different homes in the city.

Anuj arrived at his new house, Shanti Bhavan (Abode of Peace). The building was white in colour, but there were no children running around in the garden. No laughter. No games. No sound at all.

In the new home

“This place looks so boring. I already hate it,” Anuj muttered. He looked sad, as he walked through the gate. A man with eyebrows like centipedes scowled at him. He wore a badge that said, ‘Manohar Mama’. Around his neck hung a card with Shanti Bhavan’s address.

A young woman with a limp helped him carry his bags inside. “You can call me Uma didi,” she said, showing him his room. Three old men were already sleeping on the mattress. Anuj was unhappy at the thought of sharing his room. That night, he lay awake while the uncles snored like angry bears.

With school closed for summer, Anuj had nothing to do. He walked around Shanti Bhavan all day. Sadly he had not brought a single book to read.

Thak. Thak. He counted the number of times Naidu uncle’s walking stick pounded the ground, as the old man moved around doing his chores.

Screech. Screech. He trailed Mrs. Verma, as she rolled her wheel-chair down the corridor.

Gupta aunty served him rice and dal for lunch. He stared at her oiled plait that resembled a lizard.

Anuj’s friends called him once a week, giving him small moments of joy. He eagerly looked forward to the phone call.

Forgotten birthday

Days passed. A month later, it was his birthday. No one wished him happy birthday in the morning. No one even spoke to him. His friends didn’t call him. They had also forgotten his birthday.

“No special dish for my birthday,” he grumbled when Gupta aunty served him bhindi and chapati for lunch. With nothing to do, he strolled around. Everywhere he went, people shooed him away.

“I’m busy,” Gupta aunty said. She had spread newspapers before her and was cutting them in different shapes.

“Don’t disturb us,” Naidu uncle scolded. He was helping Mrs. Verma slice tomatoes and cucumbers and boil potatoes in the kitchen.

Rrrrrr. The sound of the juicer spread through the kitchen.

“Go to your room,” Uma didi, who was making juice, instructed.

“Shoo,” Manohar mama scowled at him from the porch. He was painting a banner.

Returning to his room, Anuj lay down on his mattress. “No one has the time for me. All of a sudden everyone is so busy today,” he grumbled. Soon he fell asleep, dreaming of happier times.

A few hours later, Gupta aunty woke him up. “Go to the hall, Naidu uncle needs your help,” she said.

Happy surprise

Anuj trudged towards the hall. And stopped in surprise It was decorated with newspaper streamers. A large banner said ‘Happy Birthday Anuj’. All his friends were gathered there. They rushed towards him, screaming “Happy Birthday Anuj.”

Thak. Thak. Naidu uncle started tapping his stick.

Anuj and his friends laughed, as Manohar mama started wriggling his centipede eyebrows. Gupta aunty and her lizard plait were dancing. Anuj cut the cake Uma didi had baked. Mrs. Verma wheeled her chair towards him. On her lap was a small bundle wrapped in a shawl.

“A present from all of us,” she said as she handed it over. It was a new-born puppy.

Anuj started crying. One by one, he hugged all of them. “Shanti Bhavan is also a Khushiyon Ka Ghar,” Anuj smiled through his tears. His new friends, though much older than him, were sporting and warm. Though they pretended not to care, they had all gone out of their way to make his day truly special. They had gifted him a pet to keep him happy. This was the best birthday present.

