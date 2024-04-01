The history of Scotland’s egg-rolling contest

April 01, 2024 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST

You’ll never believe where I’ve been! To Scotland! Why, you ask? Even if you do not, I will tell you because I am simply bursting at the gills to do so. It was Easter weekend and there are celebrations of all kinds across the world; some more bizarre than others but all with some significance and connection to the season.

In Scotland, they have an egg-rolling contest. Oh yes, laugh you may; I did too till I learnt more about it. The Scots claim that this tradition originated here, though it has now been adopted in many other countries too.

Preparation

The event takes place on Easter Sunday but preparations begin well before that. I watched a family preparing to participate. The eggs were boiled and then cooled. Then, each of the three children — Jack, Angie and Marge — claimed one egg and began to decorate it. They painted it in many colours and I was quite impressed by their artistic ability. One thing I found notable was that the children designed the egg in their way. The parents, who were also decorating their eggs, did not advise or correct them or even say “you can’t draw that” or “you can’t use that colour”. With each giving vent to their creativity, it was a free for all and a joy to watch.

After the church service the next day, the family collected their eggs and trotted off to the hill. I was surprised to find loads of people already there. It was like a picnic. Families, with dogs and cats in tow, had arrived with picnic hampers, blankets and balls. I could smell the excitement in the air.

Race begins

Then it was time for the big egg-rolling race. Loud speakers announced the start and asked contestants to line up. Of course, this took some time because there were so many competitors. It was unbelievable. This is actually a children’s event but I was left awestruck by the number of adult participants.

When the whistle blew signalling the beginning of the race, a roar went up. Yes, there were spectators too. The many coloured eggs began their gentle descend down the hill. The crowd followed, cheering and shouting. I suspect I too squawked in excitement, though it was drowned in the noise. I was happy to see that that John’s egg was picking up speed but sad that some children were crying because their eggs had broken. Obviously, it had not been boiled right. John’s egg gathered steam and rolled off until finally it was the only egg to keep going and he was declared the winner.

Though it seemed a frivolous custom, I learnt that this symbolises the rolling away of the stones from the tomb of Jesus, and hence associated with his resurrection.

