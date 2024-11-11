ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Young World presents two new books for children

Updated - November 11, 2024 04:56 pm IST

The books were released by Young World’s Guest Editors, who were selected through a competition

TEAM YOUNG WORLD

Young World’s Guest Editors along with Suresh Nambath, Editor, The Hindu, and Sridhar Aranala, Vice President-Sales and Distribution | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The Hindu Group’s Special Publications Division has brought out two special, fun-filled books for children by The Hindu Young World.

On a Heritage Trail (authored by Vidya Nesarikar and with illustrations by Sonal Goyal) follows Taran and his family as they go sightseeing around the country stopping at places that hold great historical and cultural value. Find out what’s special about Lonar Lake or the foreign influence that lingers in Goa or the marvel that is Shettihalli Church and much more.

Eureka Vol. 2 is a book that contains 100 puzzles of various kinds devised by K.G. Rangarajan. Ranging from mazes to word searches, from spot the differences to join the dots, this compilation not only offers hours of fun but also helps improve concentration and focus.

Before the reveal | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The first copies of the books were unveiled on November 5 by Young World’s Guest Editors — six children from around the country chosen through a competition to spend a day working alongside the Young World team at The Hindu’s head office in Chennai.

Showing off the books | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The books are available for purchase here.

