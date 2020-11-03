The hide-and-seek house

Illustrations: Satheesh Vellinezhi

Grandma and Grandpa didn’t dote on Nandita like they used to. Why had they changed?

“What are you sulking about?” asked Mom. Nandita pushed the carton of toys into the shoe cupboard and turned to her mother. “Grandma and Grandpa don’t love me. They sent all my toys back from their house,” she mumbled.

“Don’t be silly. There’s some work going on in their flat and they don’t want your toys to get mislaid or broken.”

“They told me not to go there…” a tearful Nandita added.

Mom laughed. “That’s because they will be spending time here instead!” She wiped the tear off Nandita’s cheek. “Take the carton to your room. I’m sure you’ll find some forgotten old toys in there.”

“I can’t!” Nandita whispered. “Suppose Tushar breaks them?”

“He is too big for that now!”

“What about Sumeet? If it comes in his way, he’ll toss it into the trash. He’s always in our room for his online classes.”

Mom didn’t say anything. Everyone was working or studying from home. “Thankfully, my design work is on hold or I would also be struggling,” she thought, as she went into the kitchen, which seemed to be the only quiet room in the house. Dad was working at the dining table and Sumeet was studying in his room or in Nandita’s and Tushar’s room. Luckily, the timings of Tushar’s and Nandita’s classes didn’t clash with Sumeet’s.

Nandita barely managed to put away the carton when Grandma and Grandpa brought two more, a few days later. Nandita took one look and hid in the bedroom. She could hear Tushar’s squeals from the drawing room, so she knew Grandma and Grandpa were playing with him. They hadn’t even asked about her.

Grandma and Grandpa stayed for dinner. Everyone had a jolly time, except Nandita, who refused to look up from her plate or participate in the conversation. She didn’t even have the extra helping of ice cream that Mom offered her.

In the next two months, Nandita barely spoke to her grandparents. She was upset that they didn’t seem to notice that she was not talking to them. Obviously, they didn’t care about her.

When Mom said that the flat was done and they were all going there that weekend, Nandita pouted. “I’m not coming!” she said.

“You can’t stay home alone!” said Dad.

“Fine!” said Sumeet. “We’ll get more to eat! Grandma told me the menu…”

Tushar grabbed Nandita’s hand. “Please, Didi, please come!”

“No please, no nothing!” snapped Mom. “Just comb your hair and come along!”

When she entered the flat, everything looked different. Grandpa said, “Come, I’ll show you around”, and led Nandita and Tushar onto the balcony and along a passage that opened into the bedroom from the back. There was some new furniture, lots of empty spaces and many new doors and window ledges to hide behind and below.

Nandita ran back along the passage. “Find me!” she cried. At once, Tushar ran behind her.

Nandita curled herself under a new ledge outside the kitchen window. She shooed Tushar away. “Hide behind that door!” she hissed.

They could hear Grandpa’s footsteps. “Where have those kids got to?” he said.

Nandita tried not to giggle, as she saw his legs pass by, but Tushar couldn’t control himself. Grandpa heard him. “Got you!” he said.

From the dining room, Grandma called, “Come to eat!”

“Where’s your big sister?” Grandpa asked Tushar. “I can’t see her anywhere!”

Nandita reached out and tapped Grandpa’s leg. “I win, you didn’t find me!’

“Oh!” said Grandpa, hugging her. “Here’s our old happy Nandita!”

“So, do you think you’d like to come and play in our flat again?” Grandpa asked Nandita after they had eaten. “You could keep your toys under that ledge…”

“That ledge stays the way it is,” said Nandita. “And my toys stay where they are! This is a hide-and-seek house now — and I have to find all the hiding places!”