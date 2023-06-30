The girl who wouldn’t dare

June 30, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

Nikita loved the huge Olympic-sized pool in her new school. The large rectangle of blue, with gleaming ladders at the four corners and the towering diving-board at the deepest end, beckoned her whenever she passed it. But guess what? Nikita was mortally afraid of water. She couldn’t dream of getting in the pool. Ever.

“Come on, Nikki!” cried Vini, splashing in the shallow waters.

“See, the water is barely up to my knees” shouted Sumit from the ‘kiddie-pool’. “You can just sit and bob here!”

“In a minute,” Nikita mumbled, shivering on the first step in her orange swim-suit.

“Nikita,” said Nikhil sir, the swimming coach, “surely you can trust me? I won’t let anything happen to you!”

“Yes sir, I know!” Nikita wished she could disappear. Why couldn’t others mind their business instead of hounding her?

Tense Fridays

Every Friday, Nikita would sit or stand on the first step of the pool, while her new friends would try to coax her in the pool.

She wished she could stay home every Friday but worry lines appeared like magic on Mom’s forehead. Instantly she would start fussing.

“Are you sure you’re all right? Should I take a leave today? Headache? Stomach-ache? Should we take your temperature?” She would whip out the thermometer.

School was infinitely better. Except for the swimming period. It wasn’t as if Nikita didn’t want to get in the pool. She did. She would give anything to be able to swim like Nafisa, the school champion who swam like a fish. It was mesmerising to watch her swift and neat strokes. How she envied all her friends goofing around and playing ‘catch’ and ‘tag’ in the pool!

And then there was Bala. Everyone stopped doing whatever they were doing when they saw Bala on the diving-board. His dives were PERFECT, 10-on-10. He would bend forward and dive straight as an arrow, slicing through the water like a knife. He would emerge at the far end, grinning and shaking water out of his ears like an excited puppy.

The big push

He was also the only one Nikita stayed far away from since the day he had ‘accidentally’ pushed her into the pool. What a terrible fright she had had! One second, she had been sitting at the edge of the pool, her feet dangling in the water. The next, it was as if an ox had slammed into her and she found herself spluttering in waist-deep water!

Of course, Nikhil Sir had taken Bala to task and banned him from the pool for a month. But the actual penalty had been as unique as all of Nikhil sir’s punishments.

Nikita was sitting near the pool when she saw Bala coming towards her. She stiffened.

“Nikita,” he muttered. “I’m so, so sorry about the other day. I had no idea you couldn’t swim.”

Yeah, right.

“Would you like me to teach you a bit?”

It was tough but, eventually, Nikita agreed. Bala got her a life-belt with arm-puffs.

“Here!” he said, as he held it out, “there’s no way you’ll go down with this on!”

The first day, a terrified Nikita stepped into the pool, with the life belt strapped on and her arms held stiffly straight. How reassuring it was that she could float effortlessly!

“Now, hold the side-rails,” instructed Bala, “and lift your feet up.”

Slowly, gradually, Nikita started to actually swim! Oh, she huffed and puffed but she was swimming. And then came the day when she swam the breadth of the pool on her own, flanked by Nafisa and Bala on either side. What a glorious feeling it was! She had dared!

“Tell me,” Nikita asked her new best friend, “Why did you decide to teach me swimming?”

“Why do you think?” Bala grinned. “That was my punishment for pushing you into the pool!”