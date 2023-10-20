The gazelle-eyed queen

October 20, 2023 06:49 am | Updated 06:49 am IST

“Is this the way to Gujari Mahal?” Appa asked some boys playing cricket in a courtyard. Taran and his family had made their way through small bustling lanes in an auto. Though the driver assured them that this was the way to Queen Mrignayani’s Palace in Gwalior, Appa was unsure. The boys pointed ahead, without stopping their game.

Appa walked on, with Amma and Taran a few steps behind. “Look at these majestic lions!” he exclaimed suddenly. He was standing at an ornately carved gate with a board saying ‘Gujari Mahal and Archaeological Museum’. “Looks like we have reached our destination.”

“I’m sure these lions were at the centre of things 500 years ago. Now they are just sitting waiting for the odd tourist,” sighed Amma.

“Doesn’t Mrignayani mean deer eyes?” chipped in Taran.

“I’m glad someone is paying attention in Hindi class,” joked Amma.

“It is said that Raja Man Singh Tomar was so smitten by her beauty that he renamed her Mriganayani (the one with gazelle eyes),” said Amma.

“It was not just her beauty. When he first encountered the young girl in the forest, she was untangling the horns of two wild buffaloes. Some say she was hunting a wild buffalo. Whatever the version, our smitten king had found his ninth wife.”

“What a How-I-Met-Your-Mother story!” quipped Taran.

“The feisty beauty did not agree to marriage immediately. Not only was she adept at wrestling with buffaloes but could wrestle a mean negotiation. She had her conditions: she demanded equal status; she would not live in purdah as was the norm for women; she wanted to fight alongside the king in battle; and the final and strangest demand. A continuous drinking water supply from the Rai River in her village to Gwalior,” said Appa.

A local guide pointed to a place in the wall where a ruined waterway was located. “It must have been a task to build a pipeline in those times,” noted Taran. The guide explained that the waterway could not reach the main palace, which was on a higher ground. Hence, a new grand palace was built at the edge of the Gwalior fort. “Some say the other queens did not accept her, as she was not of royal lineage but came from the nomadic community of Gujjars,” explained the local guide. “Anyway, she fought in battle alongside the king against Mughal invaders and met her death.”

Taran sat down in the open area of the palace that was particularly beautiful and serene. The outer walls were adorned with domes. Taran tried to imagine a different time and period. A strong-willed courageous queen, a lovestruck king, and 24-hour water supply.

“Do you think it all happened?” he wondered.

“She clearly seems to have been an extraordinary queen. And sometimes fact is stranger than fiction,” smiled Appa. “And what does our queen demand today?”

“Oh! I would like a plate of the famous Gwalior Lambi Pani Puri,” said Amma.

Appa and Taran laughed and bowed.