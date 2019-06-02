Comets – celestial objects consisting of a nucleus of ice and dust and, when near the sun, a tail of dust and gas particles pointing away from the sun – have been observed by humanity for thousands of years. Yet, only in the past few centuries have they been of interest as astronomical phenomena. And it was only in the 19th Century that a comet, so observed, was photographed for the first time.

That honour goes to Donati’s comet, formally designated C/1858 L1. A long-period comet with a period of nearly 2,000 years, the comet was first observed on June 2, 1858. Italian astronomer Giovanni Battista Donati, whose name the comet now bears, first saw it on that day as a small nebula-like object from the Florence Observatory.

Visible around the world

By August, the comet was visible to the naked eye as its brightness had increased sufficiently. The comet, which was the second-most brilliant in that century, made its closest approach to Earth in the second week of October, approaching a distance of about 0.5 AU. Whereas September turned out to be a good time to view the comet for those in the northern hemisphere, those in the southern hemisphere were better placed to see it with their naked eye until November. The final observations of the comet were made in early March 1859.

Having been around for many months, Donati’s comet afforded astronomers and the general public alike plenty of opportunities to see it. Add to it the fact that photography had developed to a stage where the cameras could be turned to the skies, and you had the perfect set-up for the first comet to be photographed.

Who clicked it?

While it is known beyond doubt that Donati’s comet is the first comet to be photographed, the same cannot be said of who the photographer was. For there were two photographs taken in two days and even though the one who took the second gave credit to the first, there is room for ambiguity due to the lack of concrete proof.

The first photo was said to be taken on September 27, 1858 by William Usherwood, a miniature artist and commercial photographer from Walton-on-the-Hill, England. With a time of exposure between 7 and 9 seconds, Usherwood’s photograph was able to capture the bright region around the comet’s nucleus and a part of the tail.

The second claim comes from September 28, 1858, when American astronomer George Phillips Bond made his attempt at the Harvard College Observatory in Massachusetts, U.S. Even though Phillips studied the comet extensively and was better equipped for photographing it, he was only able to capture the nucleus and not its tail.

Doubts linger

While there is no denying that Usherwood’s photo, which hasn’t survived, was definitely the better picture, there is room for doubt with respect to the chronology. This is because in a correspondence with George in 1859, Usherwood mentions the following: “I think it was on the 27 of Sept last”. This brings into focus the fact that Usherwood’s uncertain memory was the only source to go by for the claim that his was the first comet photograph.

It is worth noting that George never disputed the claim and was in fact writing to Usherwood seeking more particulars, after having had the chance to see Usherwood’s photograph of the comet. A copy of both George’s letter in June 1859 and Usherwood’s reply are still available in the Harvard University Archives.

George, along with his father and astronomer William Cranch Bond, observed Donati’s comet in great detail and put together these, along with observations from many other astronomers, into one giant volume. “Account of the Great Comet of 1858” is over 500 pages in length and lists comprehensively George’s findings about the comet. It won him the gold medal of the Royal Astronomical Society in 1865, making him the first American to receive the award. George might or might not have been the first to photograph a comet, but studying Donati’s comet was certainly one of his most important scientific works.

***

Been there, seen that

Considering the brilliance of Donati’s comet and the fact that it appeared in the skies for months on end, it is no surprise that it was observed throughout the world.

Believed to be among the most beautiful comets ever seen, it had a strong influence on those who viewed it, through art and culture.

It was also seen by prominent people, who have gone down in history through their work.

British naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace, who independently arrived at the theory of evolution through natural selection, chronicled his scientific exploration from 1854-1862 in the book The Malay Archipelago. In this book, Wallace describes vividly about his experience of seeing the Donati’s comet in October 1858, while off the island of Tidore in Indonesia. Wallace also drew a sketch of it in one of his journals.

On September 14, 1858, Abraham Lincoln, along with Horace White – a reporter for the Chicago Press & Tribune travelling with him – observed the brilliant Donati’s comet in the evening at Jonesboro. According to White, Lincoln, then a candidate for a seat in the U.S. Senate, admired the comet for more than an hour. This happened a day before the third in a series of seven debates (also called The Great Debates of 1858) between Lincoln and incumbent Senator Stephen Douglas.