GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Fate of Bengal

Did you know that Calcutta, the joy of Bengal, was once a British capital that stretched far beyond its current borders, including parts of present-day Bangladesh?

Updated - August 14, 2024 03:24 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 03:00 pm IST

Sweta Gupta
While opening a school at Jayag, at Noakhali, in West Bengal for the refugee children, Gandhi is presenting a slate and a book to a boy and taking a primary book of Bengali for his learning. (07/02/1947)

While opening a school at Jayag, at Noakhali, in West Bengal for the refugee children, Gandhi is presenting a slate and a book to a boy and taking a primary book of Bengali for his learning. (07/02/1947) | Photo Credit: HINDU PHOTO ARCHIVES

Travelling back to 1765, after the Battle of Buxar, Bengal – comprising West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Bangladesh, and Assam – came under British rule. Fast forward to the early 20th Century, and this vast province had grown to a population of nearly 80 million people. Kolkata, then known as Calcutta, served as the capital of both Bengal and British India. The story of Bengal took a dramatic turn in the early 1900s with the controversial partition of the province, leading to a legacy of communal tension and unrest.

Under British rule, Bengal experienced rapid growth but also deep-rooted inequalities. The seeds of conflict were sown with the partition of Bengal in 1905, a move designed to divide and rule.

The viceroy, accompanied by the Governor of Bengal and other high military and civil officers, made an extensive tour of Calcutta's riot-stricken areas on August 25, 1946. On August 26, 1946 Lord Wavell visited Muslim and Hindu relief centres where temporary hospitals have also been established. At the Viceroy's instance immediate arrangements have been made by the Government of India to provide Calcutta with milk powder and with blankets, dhotis, saris and lungis outside the ordinary Provincial quota. PHOTO: PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU / THE HINDU ARCHIVES

The viceroy, accompanied by the Governor of Bengal and other high military and civil officers, made an extensive tour of Calcutta's riot-stricken areas on August 25, 1946. On August 26, 1946 Lord Wavell visited Muslim and Hindu relief centres where temporary hospitals have also been established. At the Viceroy's instance immediate arrangements have been made by the Government of India to provide Calcutta with milk powder and with blankets, dhotis, saris and lungis outside the ordinary Provincial quota. PHOTO: PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU / THE HINDU ARCHIVES | Photo Credit: PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU

1905: Partition of Bengal

In 1905, Viceroy Lord Curzon decided to shake things up by partitioning Bengal, claiming it was for better administration. The province was divided into two parts: Western Bengal, which included the areas of modern-day West Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar, and East Bengal, which was combined with Assam. This split resulted in a Hindu-majority Western Bengal with its capital in Calcutta and a Muslim-majority Eastern Bengal with its capital in Dacca (presently- Dhaka). However, many saw through this move, recognizing it as a British strategy to create communal divisions and maintain control by setting communities against each other (divide and rule policy).

The historically famous town hall was designed by Col. John Garstin in the Grecian style with doric pillars in 1815. It was the venue of the great meeting which thundered against partition of Bengal in 1905. 50th anniversary of Rabindra Nath Tagore was also celebrated here. The sketch will be displayed at Esplande Station, in Calcutta on October 03, 1992. Photo: The Hindu Archives

The historically famous town hall was designed by Col. John Garstin in the Grecian style with doric pillars in 1815. It was the venue of the great meeting which thundered against partition of Bengal in 1905. 50th anniversary of Rabindra Nath Tagore was also celebrated here. The sketch will be displayed at Esplande Station, in Calcutta on October 03, 1992. Photo: The Hindu Archives | Photo Credit: PTI

Resultant communal tension

The Bengal split wasn’t just about redrawing maps; it was a matchstick thrown into a powder keg. Prominent leaders, including Rabindranath Tagore, voiced their opposition, with Tagore’s song “Amar Sonar Bangla” becoming a powerful symbol of resistance. The Indian National Congress also stood against the partition, recognizing it as a ploy to create discord between Hindus and Muslims. While some Muslims saw potential benefits in the new arrangement, the overall reaction was one of anger and discontent. This unrest fuelled the Swadeshi and Boycott movements, where people protested by refusing to buy British goods.

A map of India showing how the Punjab and Bengal may be divided under the British Government's plan if partition of the country is decided on.

A map of India showing how the Punjab and Bengal may be divided under the British Government's plan if partition of the country is decided on.

Annulment of partition in 1911

Due to mass protests, the partition was annulled in 1911. New provinces were created based on linguistic lines rather than religious ones, with Bihar and Odisha becoming separate provinces. Assam was also made a separate province. This is also when the capital of British India was moved from Calcutta to Delhi. However, the annulment did not heal the communal rift that the partition had deepened.

Communal riots

The partition of Bengal in 1905, though annulled in 1911, left a lasting legacy of communal distrust and violence. The British policy of divide and rule entrenched divisions that persisted for decades, contributing to the tragic events during the Partition of India in 1947.

Long-drawn aftermath of the Partition is the refugee problem. Picture shows refugees living in Howrah station, Calcutta, after deserting camps in Bihar and Orissa. Regular village info obtains even today at that station. Picture shows a general view of the refugees. (Circa March 26, 1953) PHOTO: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Long-drawn aftermath of the Partition is the refugee problem. Picture shows refugees living in Howrah station, Calcutta, after deserting camps in Bihar and Orissa. Regular village info obtains even today at that station. Picture shows a general view of the refugees. (Circa March 26, 1953) PHOTO: THE HINDU ARCHIVES | Photo Credit: STAFF

1926 riots
 Religious tensions led to violent clashes in Bengal.
1930 riots
Further communal violence exacerbated mistrust.
1946 Great Calcutta Killings
Approaching independence, Bengal witnessed severe communal riots, resulting in thousands of deaths.
1947 Partition
The final culmination of these tensions was the Partition of India, dividing Bengal into West Bengal (India) and East Bengal (Pakistan, now Bangladesh), causing massive displacement and violence.
Calcutta police use tear gas bombs during the five days of riots that took over the city in 1946.

Calcutta police use tear gas bombs during the five days of riots that took over the city in 1946.

Related Topics

In School / children / history / social issues (general) / West Bengal / Independence Day

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.