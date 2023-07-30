The dwarf planet that demoted Pluto

July 30, 2023 12:15 am | Updated July 28, 2023 03:08 pm IST

When I was in school, there were nine planets in the solar system: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. Pluto has since been demoted to the status of a dwarf planet. The reclassification of Pluto from a planet to a dwarf planet was prompted by the discovery of Eris, another dwarf planet.

At about the same size as Pluto and three times farther than it from the sun, Eris is one of the largest known dwarf planets in our solar system. It was discovered on January 5, 2005, from data obtained on October 21, 2003 during a Palomar Observatory survey of the outer solar system.

A new planet?

A team of researchers that included Michael Brown at the California Institute of Technology, Chad Trujillo of the Gemini Observatory, and David Rabinowitz of Yale University were behind the discovery of an object officially designated 2003 UB313. The discovery was formally announced to the world on July 29, 2005. While YaleNews’ release about the announcement was titled “Discovery of a New Planet in the Outer Solar System,”, The New York Times’ headline read “Astronomers find another planet in solar system” (the first line of their article, however, said “Add a 10th planet to the solar system - or possibly subtract one.”).

Nicknamed Xena after a fictional TV character by the researchers, its discovery sparked a debate about the definition of a planet. The question confronting astronomy was two-fold. Should Xena be classified as a planet, thereby taking the tally to 10? Or should the definition of a planet be revisited, thereby deciding the fates of both Xena and Pluto?

By September 2005, Xena was found to have a tiny moon of its own. This moon was nicknamed Gabriella, after Xena’s sidekick in the TV show about a warrior princess. There was no one final answer to the questions staring at the scientists though and arguments reached fever pitch in the following months.

New definitions

In August 2006, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) gathered for its General Assembly in Prague, Czech Republic. There were plenty of debates, numerous proposals, and many arguments, but no clear resolution.

The question was put to a vote by the end of the meeting, creating three new categories for objects in the solar system – planets, dwarf planets, and small solar system bodies. According to the new definitions, both Pluto and Eris were classified as dwarf planets as they have not cleared the neighbourhood around their orbit. The number of planets in the solar system was brought down from nine to eight.

Fitting name

On September 14, 2006, the IAU announced that the dwarf planet nicknamed Xena will be called Eris, after the Greek goddess of discord. Eris’ moon was called Dysnomia, the demon goddess of lawlessness and the daughter of Eris.

The names were suggested by the discoverers of the dwarf planet. It definitely is a fitting name to the dwarf planet as Eris was responsible for stirring up astronomical trouble following its discovery. While the rulings made meant that Eris didn’t rise to planetary status, it also led to the demotion of Pluto even as debates continued, both in the scientific community and among the public.

A little smaller than the Earth’s moon, Eris takes 557 years to go around the sun once. A member of a group of objects called the Kuiper Belt, it completes one rotation every 25.9 hours, making the length of its day similar to that of Earth.

***

What is the current definition of a planet?

In 2006, members of the International Astronomical Union (IAU) defined a planet as a celestial body that:

(a) is in orbit around the Sun,

(b) has sufficient mass to assume a nearly round shape - hydrostatic equilibrium

(c) has cleared the neighbourhood around its orbit.

