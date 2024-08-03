The dog in the park

There was a dog in the park. It was at the far end, leaping on a pile of leaves. But the minute Rashmi entered the park, it turned to look at her. Rashmi didn’t wait to find out why it was looking. She turned and ran home.

The house was littered with boxes, as her parents were unpacking. They stopped crinkling paper and ripping tape off boxes and said, “It’s only a dog! Don’t you want to play in the park?”

Rashmi did. So she went back; the dog was still there. It seemed to recognise her and leapt towards her. Rashmi leapt too and ran home to tell her parents how fierce it was.

“So?” they asked. Could one of them dash to the park with her, shoo the dog away and dash back? It would only take a minute or two. No, her parents said, they could not. Instead, they told Rashmi how to deal with the dog and waved her away.

Rashmi walked to the park to see if any of their ideas worked. Then she ran back to report, “It’s wearing a collar!”

“Aha!” her parents were pleased. “So it belongs to someone. That makes it easier. Just ask the people who live around the park.”

“But I don’t know them!” Rashmi protested. “I don’t like talking to new people.”

“Knock on a few doors,” her parents said. “You’ll have answers and new friends!”

Ding dong

The dog was still in the park. So Rashmi bravely rang the bell of a house. The man there shook his head when she asked about the dog. In the second house, the bell echoed for long minutes before Rashmi realised that there was nobody at home. In the third house, a terrific barking broke out as soon as she touched the gate. Rashmi backed away hurriedly.

Should she go home? No, she decided. Her parents would only send her out again, with some more ideas about how to deal with dogs in the park and how to talk to strangers so they turned into friends. They thought Rashmi was too quiet, too shy and that she needed new friends.

Rashmi sighed and rang the bell of the next house. A boy opened the door, stared at her, shouted, “Tinaaaa!” and vanished. In a minute, Tina came running. She stared too and then said, “You are not my friend!” Rashmi was tired and just a little irritated, so she said, “But I could be!”

To her surprise, Tina nodded at once. “Yes,” she agreed happily. “You could. What’s your name and…”

“Rashmi. I’ve just moved here. I came because of the dog in the park.”

Tina was unsurprised. “A dog,” she nodded. “That means we’ll need Advait.”

To the park

Advait lived two houses away. He listened to Tina’s breathless story, then rapped out, “What kind of a dog?”

“Not the jaw-snapping-I’ll-bite-you-growling kind,” Rashmi explained. “More like I-want-to-be-friends-but-I-am-not-sure.” Then she added, “I think!”

“That’s a good description,” Advait said, approvingly. “Let’s go to the park!”

“Advait thinks you are cool,” Tina whispered. Rashmi felt a sudden warm glow. No one had ever thought she was cool. “And I think,” Tina drew an ecstatic breath, “I think that we are going to be good friends.” That was a first too! No one had ever said they wanted to be friends.

Rashmi met three other children that day. To begin with, they stared at her for long minutes. Rashmi wondered if she should run home. But when Advait, with some help from Tina, told them about the dog in the park, they stopped staring. Instead they asked questions and made guesses about the dog. Why, Rashmi thought, as she walked to the park with them, they were talking as if they had always known her. What would her parents say?

Her parents smiled and said, “See?” and “We told you so!”

“Five new friends!”

“Six,” Rashmi corrected. When her parents looked surprised, she said, “The dog in the park is my friend too!” Somehow that made it all the more special.

