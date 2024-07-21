The curious case of the mad hatter

Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland introduced readers to a world of whimsy and wonderful characters, but few characters from the book were as memorable as the Hatter. Known popularly as the “Mad Hatter,” this quirky literary figure captivated our imagination with his eccentric behaviour and colourful persona. However, Carroll never actually called him “Mad Hatter.” Instead, it was Alice and the Cheshire Cat who, observing his peculiar actions, deemed him mad. This misnomer stuck, and soon enough, the Hatter became synonymous with madness.

A party of idioms

Writers are famed for playing with metaphors and figures of speech. In the iconic tea party scene in Chapter 7, Carroll ingeniously wove idioms into the narrative. Phrases like “mad as a hatter” and “mad as a March hare” found fitting representatives in the Hatter and the white rabbit. But did Carroll coin the phrase “mad as a hatter”? The answer lies in a much darker reality.

Beyond the metaphors: The dark side of hatmaking

The idiom “mad as a hatter” predates Carroll and stems from the grim history of the hatmaking industry in the 18th and 19th centuries. The hatters of these eras often showed signs of neurological issues, including tremors and slurred speech. These symptoms were not madness but a hazard of the trade.

Mercury & madness

During the 19th Century, long before the industrial safety standards were established, hatmakers used mercurous nitrate (a form of mercury) to cure the felt (a textile made from animal hair or synthetic fibres) to make hats. You see, back then they did not know that mercury is a potent neurotoxin.

Prolonged exposure to mercury vapours led to bizarre and disturbing symptoms. Initially, hatmakers experienced rashes, muscle pain, digestive issues, and mouth sores—symptoms of mercury poisoning that were easily overlooked. However, long-term exposure caused severe neurological symptoms, including irritability, tremors, memory problems, difficulty in concentrating, and in extreme cases, psychosis or hallucinations.

A historical perspective

The dangers of mercury’s toxicity were not understood until the 1950s, centuries after hatmakers began using it. Some sources suggest that there are historical accounts revealing how even renowned scientists like Sir Isaac Newton and Blaise Pascal (among others) suffered from similar symptoms as a consequence of working with the chemical.

Today, chronic mercury poisoning is sometimes called Mad Hatter’s Disease, a nod to the unfortunate artisans of the past.

A cautionary tale

Thanks to modern diagnoses and strict public health standards, extreme cases of mercury poisoning are rare today. However, the legacy of those early hatters serves as a stark reminder of the hazards of chemical exposure and the dangers of labelling someone mad without understanding the underlying causes. The Mad Hatter’s tale, both fictional and factual, underscores the importance of compassion and caution in diagnosing and treating neurological conditions.

In the end, the Mad Hatter is more than a whimsical character from Carroll’s imagination. He represents a tragic chapter in industrial history, where many paid the ultimate price, driven mad by the very tools of their trade.