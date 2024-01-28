The Challenger disaster that changed NASA forever

January 28, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST

On the last Thursday of every January, the NASA family pauses to honour its members who lost their lives in the pursuit of space exploration and discovery. The NASA Day of Remembrance focusses on paying respects to those lost in three tragedies that occurred around this time in history in particular – Apollo 1 (January 1967), Challenger (January 1986) and Columbia (February 2003).

The second of those tragedies, the Challenger disaster, took place on January 28, 1986. On a cold morning following a night in which temperatures had dipped below freezing, the space shuttle Challenger was launched at 11:38 a.m.

More media attention

There was more media attention than what had become the norm by then as the seven-member crew included the first teacher to go into space – Christa McAuliffe. A high school teacher and the first non-astronaut citizen, McAuliffe was the winner of a national screening that had started in 1984. In addition to giving lessons while in orbit, McAuliffe was scheduled to spend the following nine months lecturing students across the U.S.

McAuliffe and the rest of the crew, however, never made it. Just 73 seconds after liftoff and at an altitude of 14,000 m, Challenger burst into flames with the world watching, killing all seven on board – the worst space disaster until then. For more than an hour after the explosion, debris rained into the Atlantic Ocean. While remains that could be identified were returned to family members, the rest were buried in a monument to the Challenger crew.

Rogers Commission

The shuttle programme was instantly grounded and an in-depth investigation was ordered. The Rogers Commission – a commission appointed by U.S. President Ronald Reagan and chaired by former secretary of state William Rogers – was set up to investigate and its members included, among others, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Sally Ride, test pilot Chuck Yeager, and physicist Richard Feynman.

The main cause for the accident was suspected in the immediate aftermath and was established beyond doubt in the weeks that followed. The technical problem lay with the rubber O-ring seals between the two lower segments of the right-hand solid rocket booster. Tasked to prevent hot exhaust gases from escaping, these O-rings were extremely sensitive to low temperatures owing to a design flaw.

The cold night before the day of the launch meant that frost had formed on these O-rings, freezing it and making it brittle. Through a crack in the O-ring, a jet of hot gas escaped and pierced the main fuel tank. When the liquid hydrogen and oxygen mixed, the explosion that instantly destroyed the Challenger took place.

Feynman’s impromptu experiment

One of the key moments of the Rogers Commission hearing was the testimony provided by Feynman, a Nobel Prize winner. Frustrated by the bureaucratic procedures that were taking forever and the vague answers that the witnesses bound by red tape were providing, Feynman performed an impromptu experiment. By dunking a piece of the rocket booster’s O-ring material into a cup of ice water, Feynman was able to establish without any doubt the technical cause of the explosion. He was able to demonstrate that the material lost all resiliency at low temperatures.

In addition to the technical flaw at the root of the explosion, the Rogers Commission also laid bare the near non-existence of a safety reporting system at NASA. Internal fixes aside, the commission also highlighted the fundamental problem of NASA pushing too hard and stretching itself, trying to achieve too much with too little money. Billions of dollars were poured in, stringent measures were put in place, and the checks and balances were stepped up to ensure better accountability.

Reagan’s address

In his address to the nation on January 28 following the Challenger disaster, President Reagan specifically spoke to the country’s children, knowing well that the youngsters viewing the live coverage could well be scarred for a lifetime. “I know it is hard to understand, but sometimes painful things like this happen. It’s all part of the process of exploration and discovery. It’s all part of taking a chance and expanding man’s horizons. The future doesn’t belong to the fainthearted; it belongs to the brave.” It is important to be bravehearted, yes. But it is also even more important to avoid avoidable mistakes and not stretch yourself too hard, especially when lives are at stake.

