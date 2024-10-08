The calm after the storm!

Geeta returned from work at noon. After a month of scorching heat, dark clouds finally hovered in the sky. She frowned to see Shankar, her 13-year-old son, bare from the waist up, playing at the bank of the river that flowed along their house. Their goat, Kajri, frolicked around.

She called out and Shankar immediately picked Kajri up in one fluid motion, and ran towards her.

“How many times have I told you not to go near the river?”

“But Hari and Vikas bhaiya were there with me!” Shankar whined.

“It doesn’t matter,” Geeta said, as they headed towards their mud house. She sat down on the floor in her tiny kitchen, spread some aloo bhaja over a dry chapati, folded it to make a roll, and handed it to Shankar.

“You should look after our home and Kajri when I’m at work. You are not a small child anymore,” Geeta said.

Shankar tore off a small bite for Kajri, and sank his teeth into the remaining piece of the roll.

Rains begin

Shortly after, the cool breeze transformed into a stormy wind, and it began to rain. Children ran out to take showers in the downpour; little kids chuckled as they jumped in the puddles outside their houses.

Shankar yearned to go out to play in the rain. He pleaded, but Geeta was adamant. “You are not going anywhere. Getting drenched in the rain can make you sick.” Geeta admonished.

Sulking, Shankar flopped down beside Kajri, stroking her fur lightly. Geeta sat at her doorstep, watching the downpour, hoping it would stop soon. She dreaded heavy rains because the place where she lived was under threat of flood.

Five days elapsed and it still rained. Geeta’s mud house had turned into a complete mess. The roof had started to leak from several portions. Geeta put utensils and buckets to catch the drops and they huddled together in a corner.

River floods

That night looked scary. Outside, the river howled as violent raindrops sputtered. The next morning brought clamour and wails. The river burst its periphery, flooding the whole locality. Household items floated like paper boats.

Geeta’s mud house was in a deplorable condition, as though it could collapse any time. A normal rise in water level was expected but this was an assault. Geeta tried not to cry as she clutched two jholas and stepped out of the house. She held Shankar firmly, as they floundered in the water that flowed above Shankar’s waist.

“Where is Kajri?” Shankar bellowed, calling out to his goat anxiously.

Geeta’s forehead creased with worry but the circumstances didn’t allow her to look for Kajri. They needed to leave the place immediately. Shankar looked around fervently, not ready to go anywhere without Kajri. Tears rolled down his cheeks.

As they trudged on, he saw two big familiar black eyes in the river. “Kajri!” Shankar plunged into the waters..

“Shanku! Don’t.” Geeta shouted. Her heart flew to her throat. But, an unbelievable sight choked her scream. Shankar was swimming, cutting through the current with his practised hands. He swam back with Kajri cosseted against his shoulder. Geeta could not believe her luck. Her heart throbbed with fear but her eyes brimmed with tears of pride and happiness.

Thoughts whirled in her mind, as she pictured Shankar playing in the river despite her restrictions. Suddenly, he seemed like a strong pillar to her bleak life.

“When did you learn how to swim?” she asked.

“Vikas bhaiya taught me. He said it’s a life skill, and he was so right.” Shankar said, hugging Kajri close to his chest as though he found a long-lost friend.

“You should have told me,” Geeta said, as they bundled together in a family hug.

After some time, a group of people, including Geeta and her family, was standing outside their basti. A bus waited there to take them to a safe place.