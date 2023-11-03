The butterfly shoes

November 03, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

Mishti looked out the window. It was pitch dark outside and the heavy rain added to the eerie atmosphere.

“It’s Navami tomorrow. If the rain doesn’t stop, how will I go to the temple? And what about the village fair? The entire field will be so muddy,” said Mishti.

“Don’t worry, Mishti. The rain will stop,” Ma called from the kitchen.

“I hope so.” Mishti murmured.

When the weather cleared, Mishti visited a few houses for the Ashtami puja. She got ₹500, which she gave her mother. But Ma said she could keep it. Mishti knew how she wanted to spend it. She would go the village fair and buy one plate of chaat, three laddoos for Ma, her brother and herself and treat herself to two rounds of swing. An old lantern on the floor filled the room with a dim, yellow glow. Mishti sat on the floor, picked up her tattered old book and tried to solve a Maths sum. Her Maths test was right after the puja so she had to concentrate. But her attention was taken up by the new pair of pink shoes that lay in one corner.

A smile flickered on her lips. She had got it after waiting for several months and didn’t have to wear that torn pair of chappals anymore. The tiny blue butterflies on the pink shoes looked so real, like they would fly off. Just like the fluttering butterflies she tried to catch in the field.

“Mishti, you have to choose,” Ma had said, when they went shopping for Durga Puja. “Shoes or a dress. I can’t afford both.” It wasn’t hard for Mishti to decide. She ignored the pink frilled frock and chose pink butterfly shoes instead. Her little brother got new clothes. And her mother? Nothing.

When Ma announced dinner, Mishti closed the book and carefully arranged the loose pages. She was so excited about wearing her new shoes that she didn’t mind eating plain dal and dry chapatis for the 10th time in the last 15 days.

The day after

The next morning dawned bright and clear. The trees and flowers around her house looked as if they had been freshly bathed as they danced in the cool breeze. Dressed in a faded blue frock and her new pink shoes, Mishti was ready to enjoy herself. So what if her dress was old? She could still show off her new shoes to her friends. Her little brother looked cute in his new shirt. Though Ma was wearing an old sari, she looked as pretty as ever. Happily, the family left for the temple.

The temple was crowded, since the entire village had arrived to make their obeisance to Ma Durga. The temple was filled with the fragrance of incense and flowers and the chants and ringing of the bells sounded loudly. Mishti didn’t want to take off her shoes but one couldn’t enter a temple with footwear. So, she placed her precious shoes in a corner, away from the heap of other footwear. After offering flowers and prayers, they came out with the prasad.

“My friends are waiting, Ma. I’m going to the fair.”

Ma smiled and caressed her cheeks. “Don’t be too late, okay?”

Mishti ran towards the corner where she had kept her shoes. But there was nothing there. Her shoes were missing. “Where are my shoes?” she yelled, looking around.

Ma approached her. “Are you sure you kept it here?”

“Yes!” She began to search throughout the temple, but couldn’t find it anywhere. “I lost my new shoes! Ma, I can’t find them anywhere! What will I wear now?” Her voice quivered and her eyes filled with tears. People were walking in and out without seeing Mishti’s anguish. She looked at her bare feet; back to the old chappals till Ma could afford a new pair of shoes.

