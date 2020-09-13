The blackmail

Maya uses a clever bait to get Rocky to agree to her plan.

The story so far: After her grandfather dies, Maya wants to open a Facebook account to communicate with him, but her mother is strictly against the idea.

That evening, after snacks, Maya bolted off next door. “Good to see you, Maya,” said Mrs. Ghosh as she let Maya inside. “You can keep Rocky company while I do my grocery shopping.”

Maya ran straight to Rocky’s bedroom. “Hey Rocky!” She made him jump and spill his banana milkshake. “No use drinking that,” Maya giggled. “You”ll never grow taller than me.”

“Forget all that, Maya. What did aunty say?” asked Rocky, wiping up the spill.

“What else?” Maya sighed. “As usual, Mummy said no.”

Rocky sighed with relief. “But I have an idea.”

A deal

Rocky preferred to be left alone with a vampire than with Maya. He remembered how Maya had forced him up a neem tree in the park to get down baby squirrels and the furious mother squirrel had almost snapped off his nose.

“We can open my Facebook account right away,” said Maya.

“Certainly not!” Rocky leapt up onto the bed and sat opposite Maya. “If Mummy finds out, I”ll never be allowed to use the computer again.” Rocky felt more angry than afraid. “Then how will I become a computer engineer.”

“You don’t deserve to be my friend,” grunted Maya, as she waved to Rocky’s mother who was at the gate.

Rocky’s heart sank. “It’s too dangerous!”

“Dangerous! You talk like a baby,” quipped Maya. “Nobody can jump out of the computer and gobble you up.” She upturned the packet of potato chips on the bed. “Sorry, Mickey. Maya didn’t leave even a crumb for you.” Rocky apologised to his pet white rat.

“But Maya saved one whole chip for Mickey.” Mickey gratefully grabbed it from Maya’s hand. “Do you even feed Mickey? If he doesn’t get fat soon, he won’t be even a mouthful for my Fuzz,” she laughed wickedly.

“Bad Maya! Your Fuzz is already so fat. If she eats Mickey, her stomach will explode.”

“Not any more,” said Maya. “Now Fuzz’s stomach looks like an empty cave. And she’d be delighted to eat a germ-free rat that bathes with baby shampoo. But if you allow me to open my Facebook account, I won’t feed him to Fuzz. And if Nana doesn’t respond to my friend request, I’ll cancel the account immediately.”

Rocky wasn’t fooled. He also knew he was helpless. It seemed a worthwhile bargain if he could save Mickey from becoming Fuzz’s food. He could also tell his mother he let Maya use his computer in exchange for Mickey’s life.

To be continued...