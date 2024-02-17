The beginning of a masterpiece

February 17, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST

Do you remember the first time you walked into the chemistry laboratory in your school? Are there any flashes of images that you can remember from then? Regardless of whether you actually saw it or not, your mind might now be putting a periodic table wall chart into your head. For, believe it or not, that is one poster that you are likely to find in most school-based chemistry labs across the globe.

There’s a certain charm to chemistry lab experiments as the likelihood to offer something for every sense is quite high. The colours that you obtain might be a treat to your eyes; your nose is in action to smell the concoction, regardless of whether it is pungent or not; and there might even be some cracking noises to be heard. You’ll do well to stick to your teachers’ advice and stay away from touching any of the chemicals directly, for many of these can be dangerous to the touch.

Patterns in properties

The chemistry lab is a feast to the senses because of the elements that are in action. Whatever we see, hear, or smell, is a result of the properties inherent to the elements in the chemicals that are in action. It is based on patterns in these properties that the periodic table was built. And even though there are other scientists who made contributions, it is Russian chemist and inventor Dmitri Mendeleev’s name that is always at the forefront.

Mendeleev was the youngest of more than 10 children born to his parents. Born in Tobolsk, in Siberia, Mendeleev’s road to fame was an unusual one that saw him pursue multiple interests. A serious illness nearly cost him his life while he was still pursuing his higher education. Following his graduation, he taught maths and science at middle schools, while conducting research for his master’s degree.

Flair for writing

After earning a fellowship for a tour of research of a number of prominent European university chemistry laboratories (without periodic tables, of course), Mendeleev returned to St. Petersburg and had no job. He decided to write the perfect handbook on organic chemistry with the hopes of winning a big cash prize, and he did just that! After finding work as an editor and translator, Mendeleev returned to research, completing his Ph.D. in 1865 before becoming a professor at the University of St. Petersburg.

Having to teach inorganic chemistry, Mendeleev went in search of textbooks that would enable him to master what was a relatively new field to him. Unimpressed with what he saw, he decided to write one on his own. To have an organised text, Mendeleev had to organise the elements and the question of how best to arrange these elements was on his mind.

A prized invite

It was under these circumstances that on February 17, 1869 (according to the Julian calendar in use in Russia during that time; it was March 1 according to the Gregorian calendar – introduced in 1582 and popular in many countries – that we use today) Mendeleev chose against doing a consultancy visit to a local cheese cooperative, and instead, decided to dwell on his problem. At some point in the morning, Mendeleev had picked up the invitation to the cheese cooperative, turned it around and sketched some of his ideas. This document still exists and can be seen in the Mendeleev Museum in St. Petersburg.

By writing down each of the 63 known elements of the time along with their properties on individual note cards, Mendeleev is then believed to have played a game of chemical solitaire or patience. He went about arranging these cards in vertical columns from lower to higher atomic weights, placing elements with similar properties in horizontal rows. Mendeleev had not only found the pattern that he was after, but the periodic table was born.

Regardless of whether Mendeleev actually did this or not (when he realised that the periodic table was going to make him famous, he kept almost everything that led him to it, but no such cards have been found), it offers a great analogy. This is because elements are arranged in groups as against suits in cards, and along the other direction they are arranged based on increasing atomic weights, as opposed to decreasing card value.

Makes predictions

By incorporating his table into his soon-to-be-published textbook, Mendeleev put it out there quickly. In addition to arranging existing elements, Mendeleev also made bold predictions, by leaving spaces for undiscovered elements.

The discovery of gallium (eka-aluminium), scandium (eka-boron) and germanium (eka-silicon) in less than 20 years after Mendeleev came up with his periodic table meant that even the doubters were quickly on board. Mendeleev’s table had not only predicted the existence of these elements, but had also accurately described their properties.

Less than 25 years after the table had come into existence, chemists worldwide recognised its significance. There have been a number of changes (the fact that it is ordered based on atomic numbers, and not atomic weights, being the most important one) and variants of the original design, including the modern one that we see everywhere. This design, made popular after World War II thanks to the work done by American chemist Glenn Seaborg, gave the periodic table its horizontal form as opposed to Mendeleev’s vertical version. Regardless of its form and design, Mendeleev is the man people immediately associate with the periodic table, even 155 years after he had his eureka moment.