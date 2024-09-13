The amazing world of dragonflies

The monsoon is here, promising an explosion of insect life. If you visit any stream or lake nearby, watch out for one extraordinary aquatic insect. A flash of brilliant colour zooms by, flashing intricately patterned wings. It is the little fairy of the stream or the Scarlet Skimmer Dragonfly. Other dragonflies tap reeds with their slender bodies, performing the supreme act of life: egg-laying.

The dragonfly’s incredible story starts from these tiny eggs. A peculiar creature emerges; like something out of a horror movie with huge eyes, a segmented body, and powerful jaws. Meet the dragonfly larva! This odd-looking baby is radically different from the graceful adult.

Early life

Right after birth, the larva dives into the water, where it feels at home. It eventually finds shelter at the stream bottom. This ferocious predator eats anything it can catch in its large, tweezer-like jaws. It hides among stones, waiting to swiftly attack hapless fish, tadpoles, and insects. This is not a fussy eater. Though today’s tadpole hunter might be tomorrow’s frog lunch. Nature comes full circle.

Did you know these scary-looking larvae are Nature’s heroes? They munch on mosquito larvae, acting as Nature’s pest control. Imagine how many mosquito bites they save us from daily, restricting disease spread.

As the monsoon advances, the larva begins a thrilling new journey. After feeding well and growing longer, it clings to a streamside reed on an August or September night. Overnight, its outer cover hardens and the warm glow of the sun welcomes a new ready-to-emerge form. A magical transformation has taken place!

The larva, transformed into an adult, finally breaks free from its hardened shell. It has flag-like projections that unfurl to reveal four gorgeous wings! The sunlight peeks through the wings, hardening them to reveal a beautiful glassy texture; Nature’s exquisite stained-glass art! The underwater warrior baby has turned into an aerial adult acrobat.

Superpowers

Dragonflies have two amazing superpowers, making them the perfect flying predator, Their phenomenal four wings move independently, allowing them to zip through the air like tiny Supermen and making them one of the fastest insects. They can catch their insect prey in flight with their spiny legs. But that’s not all; their huge eyes — made of hundreds of tiny window-like eyelets — cover most of their heads, allowing them to see in all directions. This incredible vision helps them hunt with perfect precision.

Dragonflies are remarkable insects that act as guardians of our wetlands and rivers. Just like a thermometer indicating our health, the presence of dragonflies reflects a thriving aquatic habitat. Declining dragonfly numbers are a red alert; a signal that the waterbody is threatened. Let’s pledge to protect our water bodies and allow these fascinating insects to thrive.